Fast Charge Your Phone for Less With This $14 Belkin USB-C Charger

No matter how great the batteries in even the best smartphones get, they still need to be charged eventually. And when they do, you want to be able to charge them as quickly as possible. For that, you're going to want a powerful charger and this Belkin 30-watt USB-C charger is a prime example. What's more, you can bag it with a huge 44% discount, too.

That discount comes courtesy of an Amazon deal that slashes the normal $25 asking price to just $14. It's a deal that won't ask you to enter any codes or clip any coupons, but we don't know how long we can expect this particular deal to last. That means you might run the risk of missing out if you don't pounce on this deal now while it's still live.

In terms of capabilities, this charger has all of the features you'd expect starting with that fast 30-watt output. That means that you can charge an iPhone 14 Pro from dead to 50% in just 24 minutes. Belkin says that the charger will automatically adjust the charging based on the device it's connected to, too.

The charger is rated for USB-C PD 3.0 and comes in a flat design which means that it can be plugged into outlets where there isn't an awful lot of room. Belkin offers a two-year warranty on the charger itself and a connected equipment warranty of up to $2,500, too.

Looking for a new phone to go with your new charger? Be sure to check out our collection of the best phone deals, too.