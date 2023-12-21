Don't Miss Woot's Limited-Time Apple Accessory Blowout Sale
Save on accessories for the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac and more with prices from just $8.
Woot is currently running a blowout sale that includes everything from Apple Watches to iPhone cases, charging cables and everything in between. But it's a sale that won't last for long and items are already starting to go out of stock.
It isn't always easy to find savings on Apple hardware, although its accessories can often be fair game at third-party retailers. Woot is one such outfit that sometimes offers Apple's gear at deeply discounted prices and today brings one of those opportunities. Right now the retailer is offering a range of Apple devices and accessories at prices that won't last for long. In fact, they won't, because Woot has set an end date of Jan. 5 and some items are already out of stock -- act now if you want to be sure of bagging a bargain.
One standout deal in this sale is the Apple Watch Series 6 for just $200. While this is an older model -- the Series 9 is the current gen -- the Apple Watch didn't change dramatically from Series 6 through 8, meaning that this is still a solid smartwatch in 2023. If you're new to the platform, want a cheap fitness tracker or a first smartwatch for a youngster, you can do much worse than the Apple Watch Series 6 at this sort of price.
On the iPhone side, you can use this sale to stock up on cables, speedy wall chargers or MagSafe-equipped travel chargers. There are MagSafe wallets too, as well as leather and silicone cases for the iPhone XS through iPhone 14, with prices from $10. Add discounted iPad cases and $120 off Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds to that list and you've got a sale that caters for pretty much every Apple user.
