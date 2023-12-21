Don't Miss Woot's Limited-Time Apple Accessory Blowout Sale

It isn't always easy to find savings on Apple hardware, although its accessories can often be fair game at third-party retailers. Woot is one such outfit that sometimes offers Apple's gear at deeply discounted prices and today brings one of those opportunities. Right now the retailer is offering a range of Apple devices and accessories at prices that won't last for long. In fact, they won't, because Woot has set an end date of Jan. 5 and some items are already out of stock -- act now if you want to be sure of bagging a bargain.

One standout deal in this sale is the Apple Watch Series 6 for just $200. While this is an older model -- the Series 9 is the current gen -- the Apple Watch didn't change dramatically from Series 6 through 8, meaning that this is still a solid smartwatch in 2023. If you're new to the platform, want a cheap fitness tracker or a first smartwatch for a youngster, you can do much worse than the Apple Watch Series 6 at this sort of price.

On the iPhone side, you can use this sale to stock up on cables, speedy wall chargers or MagSafe-equipped travel chargers. There are MagSafe wallets too, as well as leather and silicone cases for the iPhone XS through iPhone 14, with prices from $10. Add discounted iPad cases and $120 off Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds to that list and you've got a sale that caters for pretty much every Apple user.