Don't Miss Out: Add CarPlay or Android Auto to Your Ride for Just $77

Whether you need access to maps while you drive or want to enjoy in-car entertainment on your drive, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto are great tools to be able to access apps from your smartphone without tapping on your phone screen while on the road. But not every vehicle out there supports CarPlay or Android Auto.

For those that drive an older car that doesn't come with support for CarPlay or Android Auto, this foldable is a great alternative way to add both to your vehicle for just $77. The deal at StackSocial saves you a ton of money, but you'll need to make sure to enter the discount code ENJOY20 to get this special price. While there are an array of CarPlay and Android Auto head units out there, this approach is much cheaper and easier for anyone to install.

This unit comes with a large 6.8-inch touchscreen and supports both Android Auto and CarPlay so it doesn't matter which phone you have. There are plenty of connectivity options as well, including Bluetooth and an aux jack, while a built-in FM transmitter is also offered.

Mounting the display is quick and easy, and support for Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free calling, navigation and music makes this a safer option than trying to stab away at your small phone screen while on the move. Keep in mind that this StackSocial deal could well end at any moment and without warning so factor that into your buying decision.

