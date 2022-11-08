Cut the Cords With 25% Off Satechi Wireless Charging Docks

Most of the best phones released in the past few years support wireless charging, which means you can get rid of that tangled nest of charging cables on your nightstand or desk. And if you're looking to replace them with a sleek wireless charging pad, stand or station, now's your chance to grab one for less. Satechi makes a variety of simple and stylish wireless chargers, and right now you can pick one up for 25% off when you use the promo code WIRELESS at checkout. It's not clear how long this offer will be available, so we'd recommend you take advantage of it soon if you don't want to miss out on savings.

There are quite a few different wireless chargers available at this sale, so you'll have no problem finding one that's well suited for your setup and devices. If you're just after a simple wireless charging pad for your phone, you can pick up this for just $11, saving you $4 compared to the usual price. Or, if you prefer a charging stand so you can easily see any notifications at a glance, you can save $15 on this $60 , which also has a charging pad for compatible earbuds, such as the new second-gen AirPods Pro.

And if you've got a lot of devices and not much room to charge them, you can pick up this for $45, saving you $15 compared to the usual price. It features two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and a Qi wireless charging pad, plus silicone dividers to keep all your devices neatly organized. You can also save on , , and more.