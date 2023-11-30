X
ButcherBox Is Offering Free Steak for a Year and a $100 Subscription Discount

Today's the last day to take advantage of this incredible offer from one of our favorite meat delivery services.

Two ribeye steaks from ButcherBox are displayed against a black background.
If you're a meat lover who enjoys a variety of tender, appetizing cuts, signing up for a meat delivery subscription may be a great option. Select companies will let you pick your favorite beef, chicken, pork and seafood and bring it straight to your door, saving you a trip to your local butcher. One of our favorite meat delivery services has an incredible deal right now. ButcherBox is offering new customers $100 off your subscription and giving you free steaks for a year. But this offer expires tonight, so you'll need to sign up soon if you don't want to miss this opportunity. 

ButcherBox provides its $100 over the first five months of your new subscription, which essentially slashes the price by $20 per month. You'll get antibiotic-free meat, including 100% grass-fed beef and organic chicken, with customizable subscription box options that can cater to your tastes. Shipping is free and you can even choose the frequency at which you'd like to receive your boxes. As you sign up for your choice of premium cuts, you'll also have your choice of either two 10 ounce ribeye steaks, two 10 ounce NY strip steaks or two six ounce filet mignons to add onto your plan -- and those free steaks will be included free for a year. Keep in mind that you can also cancel your plan at any time. 

