Best Prime Day Digital Deals: Save on Audible, Amazon Music, Prime Video and More

Ahead of Prime Day, you put your Prime membership to good use with these digital deals.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
2 min read
Amazon Prime Day Digital Deals graphic
Robert Rodriguez/CNET
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day is just over a week away and it looks set to offer some of the biggest deals of the year across a ton of product categories. And while there are plenty of early Prime Day deals on tech and home products to shop ahead of the event, don't forget to make the most of Amazon Prime Day's many digital deals. 

It's common for Amazon to offer some sneaky good savings across its own vast array of digital services, and there are several stellar digital deals available right now. Some are offered completely free, others come at a steep discount or with free Amazon credit, but all of them are worth perusing in case you stumble across something you hadn't thought to save on at this time of year. 

We've rounded up our favorite Amazon Prime Day digital deals below to make things easy for you, and we'll continue to keep this page updated as we spot more promotions as we get nearer to the event itself. 

Best Amazon Prime Day Digital deals

Audible app playing Dragon Blood on phone

Audible Premium Plus: Three months free

Prime members can access more than 200,000 best-selling audiobooks, podcasts and more -- absolutely free for three months. That's a $45 savings. Just sign up any time between now and July 31 to take advantage of this deal.

See at Amazon
book covers on Kindle Unlimited

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: Three months free

New subscribers can save $36 with three free months of Kindle Unlimited ahead of Prime Day. If you're a bookworm looking to do some serious summer reading, this is a deal you won't want to miss.

See at Amazon
Amazon music logo on a phone

Amazon Music Unlimited: Three months free

Here's your chance to test this ad-free Spotify alternative for three months without paying a cent. This Prime-exclusive sale saves you $33.

See at Amazon
The Prime Video logo with TV show and movie thumbnails in the background

Amazon Prime Video: Up to 50% off rentals and purchases

Amazon is offering early Prime Day deals via Prime Video with a selection of titles available to rent or buy at up to 50% off. Prime members can also subscribe to select channels and save, such as AMC Plus, Paramount Plus and MGM Plus. 

See at Amazon
Amazon Reload

Amazon Reload: Add $100, get $12 free credit

Score yourself some free credit to spend during Prime Day with this Amazon Reload offer. Eligible accounts that add $100 to their Amazon gift card balance will get $12 extra. 

See at Amazon
Amazon Photos

Amazon Photos: $15 Amazon credit with first upload

Amazon Prime members can get a quick $15 from Amazon without spending anything. Download the Amazon Photos app for desktop, iOS or Android. Then upload at least one photo to the service and you'll qualify for a $15 credit to use during Prime Day.

See at Amazon
The Amazon Prime Gaming logo against a purple background.

Amazon Prime Gaming: Bonus classic games + in-game content

Prime Gaming is a free benefit of an Amazon Prime membership, and through July 11, Prime Gaming members can claim bonus classic games plus different in-game content and perks for several popular games at no extra cost. 

See at Amazon
IMDbPro screenshot

IMDbPro: 30-day free trial + 60% off

Amazon-owned IMDb is offering Prime members 60% off its Pro subscription, plus a 30-day free trial for new users. IMDbPro is regularly $150 annually, or $20 per month, but is $95 with this deal.

See at IMDb
Prime Student information on a blue background

Amazon Prime Student: Six months free

Students don't have to miss out on Prime Day due to the cost of a Prime membership. Eligible customers can score six months of the service for free and get 50% off a paid membership after that. 

See at Amazon
