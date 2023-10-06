Best October Prime Day Apple Deals Available Right Now

Amazon is getting ready to kick off another round of Prime Day deals with Oct. 10 being the big day, but that doesn't mean that there aren't deals to be had right now. And we've done all the hunting so that you don't have to -- keep it right here if you want to save on some of Apple's biggest and best releases.

Whether it's a new Apple Watch Ultra 2 or a more affordable Apple Watch Series 8 that you're in the market for, we've found the best prices around. And not just on wearables, either. There are plenty of AirPods deals available, not to mention iPhone accessories and more.

These deals are going to come and go as the October Prime Day event gets underway so keep checking back and we'll make sure that you won't miss out on all of the best Apple Prime Day deals around.

Best October Prime Day Mac Deals

M2 13-inch MacBook Pro: $1049 This M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with a 256GB SSD and can be had in a couple of different colors. It's fast, light, and quiet and right now it's a bargain as well. Details Save $250 $1,049 at Amazon

14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro: $2,359 This 14-inch monster of a laptop comes with an M2 Pro inside, so that's a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU alongside 16GB of RAM and an upgraded 1TB SSD. Note that this deal is only available on the Space Gray version, but that's the best one anyway. Details Save $140 $2,359 at Amazon

Apple Studio Display with Tilt-Adjustable Stand: $1,500 The Apple Studio Display is one of the few 5K displays at the 27-inch size that ensures Retina display levels of pinpoint sharp text and images. And now you can get one with a tilt-adjustable stand without paying full price for it. Details Save $99 $1,500 at Amazon

Best October Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

45mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS: $350 It might not be the best Apple Watch money can buy right now, but it isn't all that far off this year's Apple Watch Series 9 in terms of features and functionality. It still has an always-on display, lifesaving health features and a whole lot more to offer. Details Save $79 $350 at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $774 This might not be the biggest discount you'll see during Prime Day, but this watch was only released less than a month ago which makes it a notable savings. This is the very best Apple Watch available and features advanced features for diving, hiking, and more. Details Save $25 $774 at Amazon

Best October Prime Day iPad Deals

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro 512GB: $1,299 The M2 iPad Pro is the fastest iPad ever made and the gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display ensures apps, games, and videos look stunning. Right now this 512GB model is available with a $100 discount to boot. Details Save $100 $1,299 at Amazon

Best October Prime Day AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd-gen (Lightning): $199 These AirPods Pro might have the old Lightning connector but they still sound great and have Apple's H2 chip for instant device pairing and switching. They also feature much improved active noise cancelation compared to the previous model. Details Save $50 $199 at Amazon

Best October Prime Day Accessory Deals

Apple AirTags 4-pack: $89 The AirTag is a great way to make sure that you never lose your keys, bag, purse, or just about anything else. And with four of them in this pack, you can put one on all those things you can never seem to find. Details Save $10 $89 at Amazon

