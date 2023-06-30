Free Money for Prime Day: How to Get $32 from Amazon

Who couldn't use a little more money to spend on lightning deals during Amazon Prime Day? Good news -- the online retailer is priming the pump for its big sales event on July 11 and 12 with free cash for customers.

Along with its long list of product deals for Prime Day, Amazon is offering three ways for you to get a bit of cash to spend -- uploading photos to Amazon photos, reloading an Amazon gift card or buying Amazon eGift Cards. Do all three, and you'll get a cool $32.

How does the free cash work, and do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to earn it? Read on to learn all about the ways to get free money for Prime Day.

Get $15 for uploading pictures to Amazon Photos

Amazon Prime members can get a quick $15 from Amazon without spending anything. Download the Amazon Photos app for desktop, iOS or Android. Then upload at least one photo to the service and you'll qualify for a $15 credit to use during Prime Day.

The Amazon Photos app is available for desktop computers, as well as iOS and Android phones and devices. Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

There are a few important catches, along with the Prime membership requirement. The $15 credit must be used during Prime Day -- between the start of the sale at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET) on July 11 and the end at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 12 (2:59 a.m. ET on July 13). The credit can also only be used for Amazon orders of $30 or more.

The $15 bonus only applies to Amazon Prime members uploading to Amazon Photos for the first time. If you've used Amazon Photos before, you're out of luck. And for those looking to get extra cash along with Prime Day deals for free, the offer is not available to Amazon Prime trial members.

Amazon says you'll get an email confirmation of your $15 within four days of uploading your first photos. The deal expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 7.

Add $100 to your Amazon gift card balance for a free $12

If you're an Amazon Prime member who uses Amazon gift cards, you could be eligible for a free $12 for using Amazon Reload to add $100 to your gift card balance. The offer is only available to Amazon Prime members using Amazon Reload for the first time, so not everyone is eligible. Check here to see if you qualify for the free money.

Get $5 back when you buy $50 in Amazon gift cards

Starting on July 3, Amazon is giving Prime members a bonus when they purchase $50 or more of Amazon eGift Cards. As long as you buy the eGift Cards between midnight PT (3 a.m. ET) on July 3 and 11:59 p.m. PT on July 10 (2:59 a.m. ET on July 11), you'll get a $5 promotional credit. The credit will be valid well past Prime Day, expiring on Aug. 25, 2023.

For more, learn how to best prepare for Amazon Prime Day and see how Prime Day deals compare to Fourth of July sales.