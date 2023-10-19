Best OnePlus Open Preorder Deals: Save $250 Instantly, Up to $1,000 With Trade-In

OnePlus is a smaller brand that's managed to make a big name for itself, with its flagship OnePlus 11 earning a spot on our list of the best phones overall for 2023. Now, it's giving Samsung's and Google's popular foldable phones some competition with the new OnePlus Open. It's the brand's first foldable device, and if you're looking to get your hands on one, there are a few preorder offers that can help you snag one for less. We've rounded up some of the best early offers available below, and we'll continue to update this page as we get closer to the official launch on Oct. 26. So be sure to check back often for the best bargains available.

The OnePlus Open comes equipped with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as its flagship OnePlus 11, but also boasts a blistering 16GB of RAM and a substantial 512GB of storage. Its 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED internal display is larger than both the Google Pixel Fold and the Samsung Z Fold 5, and the Open is still thinner overall. You can read all about the specs and hardware in our full review.

Watching YouTube on the OnePlus Open. Numi Prasarn/CNET

What colors does the OnePlus Open come in?

The OnePlus Open is only available in two colors: emerald dusk and voyager black.

How much does the OnePlus Open cost?

There's only one configuration of the OnePlus Open, which is equipped with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Pricing starts at $1,700 before any deals or discounts are applied.

Best OnePlus Open preorder deals

Preorders for the OnePlus Open just started, so there aren't too many deals out there quite yet. But we'll continue to update this page as more carriers and retailers start offering savings. Be sure to check back often for the best ways to get one of these sleek foldables in your pocket for less.

OnePlus $250 off, up to $1,000 off with trade-in You can score some serious savings on the new Open foldable when you preorder it through OnePlus directly. It's automatically $200 off, which drops the starting price down to $1,500, and you can save an extra $50 when you use the promo code CNET50 at checkout. Plus, OnePlus is offering enhanced trade-in credit, which can save you up to $1,000, with the latest iPhones netting you the biggest discount. Though OnePlus also accepts phones, tablets and smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Google and plenty of other brands as well. This preorder offer also comes with a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds (a $180 value), along with six free months of 100GB Google One cloud storage and three free months of YouTube Premium (if you're a new subscriber). See at OnePlus

Amazon Free $200 gift card + bonuses Amazon isn't offering any straightforward discounts on the new OnePlus Open right now, but you'll score a free $200 gift card with a preorder. Amazon is also offering the same bonus services as OnePlus, including six free months of 100GB Google One cloud storage and three free months of YouTube Premium (for new subscribers only). See at Amazon

