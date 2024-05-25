Best Memorial Day Laptop Sales: Save Hundreds at Best Buy, Walmart, Target and More
Whether you're shopping for a gaming laptop, a two-in-one, a Chromebook or something else, there's a Memorial Day bargain to be had at every budget.
Laptops are an essential part of most of our daily lives, but a new laptop can be quite a splurge. Thankfully, Memorial Day sales are already well underway, and can potentially save you hundreds on a new machine. If your laptop is overheating or slowing down, it's a great time to upgrade. We're seeing steep discounts on all sorts of devices and configurations. From gaming laptops to two-in-one devices and more, there are some pretty big discounts to be had.
Keep in mind these deals do expire or can sell out at any time, so it's best to grab what you need sooner rather than later. Remember, the next sale event -- Amazon's Prime Day -- isn't going to take place until July. If you can't wait that long for a new laptop, take advantage of these Memorial Day deals.
Best overall Memorial Day laptop deals
- Best Buy: Save up to $500 on select Windows laptops
- Amazon: Apple 2022 MacBook Air: $849 (save $150)
- Lenovo: ThinkBook 14 Gen 6: $631 (save $768)
- LG: LG Gram Pro $1,800 (save $300)
Memorial Day laptop deals
Right now at Best Buy, you can get a new Chromebook for as little as $159. Chromebooks are great for students or for those who want a laptop without all the frills and just need to use it for simple things like checking email and browsing the web. You can also score 50% off the first year of an Adobe Express Premium subscription with the purchase of any Chromebook.
HP is a well-known brand name and has earned multiple spots on our list of the best laptops of 2024. During the company's Memorial Day sale, you can save up to 53% on various models and configurations. You can also get free shipping and 40% off accidental damage protection.
During LG's Memorial Day sale, select LG Gram Pro laptops are up to $300 off. To sweeten the deal, you can score a free monitor with the purchase of an LG Gram Pro laptop. This ultra-wide curved monitor normally retails for $280.
You can score select Lenovo laptops and accessories for less than half of the sticker price. This includes popular models such as the ThinkPad, Legion Pro, IdeaPad and more.
Other Memorial Day laptop deals:
- Lenovo Yoga 7i: $760 (save $340)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5: $1140 (save $460)
- HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop: $1,200 (save $400)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,100 (save $440)
- Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 4: $599 (save $840)
- HP 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook Plus: $499 (save $200)
- HP Pavilion laptop: $550 (save $450)
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop: $1,000 (save $480)
- Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: $706 (save $134)
- HP laptop with Windows Home in S mode: $220 (save $220)
- Apple MacBook Air M2 laptop: $1,049 (save $150)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 bundle: $1,400 (save $400)
- Asus Rog Zephyrus G16: $1,000 (save $450)
- Samsung Galaxy Book4: $750 (save $435)
- Apple MacBook Pro M3 laptop: $1,449 (save $150)
Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a laptop?
Memorial Day brings some pretty great deals on laptops that can save you up to hundreds of dollars, but Black Friday is notorious for having the absolute best laptop deals. If you can't wait all the way until the end of the year, you can save big bucks during the Memorial Day sale.
Where are the best Memorial Day laptop sales?
Tons of retailers are having sales on laptops for Memorial Day. These sales have already started even though Memorial Day isn't for another few days. Some of those retailers include Costco, Best Buy, Amazon and Target. You can shop these sales either online or in-store, whichever you prefer. There are also discounts directly on brand websites like LG and HP.
What else is on sale for Memorial Day?
There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You score savings on TVs, appliances, furniture and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.