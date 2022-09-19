Beats Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today Only

When it comes to both earbuds and over-ear headphones, Beats is one of the most popular brands on the market right now. That generally means that its headphones come with a pretty hefty price tag, however. But right now at Amazon, you can pick up select Beats models on sale, with some discounted by as much as 43%. There's no set expiration for this sale, but we don't anticipate deals this good sticking around for long.

There are three different Beats headphones you can pick up at a bargain right now. The true-wireless earbuds were named one of our favorite pairs for running in 2022, and are similar to a sportier, stemless version of the AirPods Pro. They're equipped with the same Apple H1 processor, as well as active noise-canceling capabilities, an IPX4 water-resistance rating and up to 24 hours of battery life. They're still selling at their full price of $200, but when you pick up a pair at Amazon, you'll get a $25 Amazon gift card that you can use on future purchases.

Or, if you're after a more affordable alternative, you could pick up the . These Bluetooth earbuds aren't truly wireless, with a cable connecting the individual earbuds, but they do feature an Apple W1 processor, as well as 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. A single pair sells for $70, but right now at Amazon, you can pick up a two-pack for $100, saving you $40. That way you can keep one pair at home and one pair in your backpack or gym bag so you've got tunes with you everywhere you go.

And if you prefer a pair of over-ear headphones, you can save big on a pair of . They boast impressive active noise-cancellation capabilities, as well as real-time audio calibration and spatial audio for an optimized listening experience. They have the same W1 chip as the Beats Flex above, and a battery life of up to 20 hours with noise canceling, or 40 hours without. On sale for just $200, they're the biggest discount you'll find at this sale at $150 off the usual price.