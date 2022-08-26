iPhone 14 Event Sept. 7 Fitbit's Cheapest Band Galaxy Watch 5 Health Tracking Organic Food Online 'Top Gun: Maverick' on Digital 40% Off HBO Max Alienware x15 R2 Review Waffle Makers
Beats Fit Pro Are $25 Off at Amazon and Come With Free $25 Gift Card

These comfortable, noise-cancelling headphones are now 11% off the retail price.

Looking for some earbuds that will deliver a quality sound experience and won't fall out while you're working out? We love the Beats Fit Pro for its integration of key AirPods features in a smaller, toned-down design from the Powerbeats Pro. Right now, the earbuds are on sale for $25 off, plus Prime Members get a $25 gift card when they buy these buds today.

You can grab one of four colors during this sale: stone purple, black, white or sage gray. The earbuds fit directly inside of your ears instead of around them and they also have an added one-size-fits-all wingtip design for increased stability. Equipped with IPX4-rated water resistance, the earbuds will stay in place even while you're running and they won't be affected by any sweat when you're at the gym. 

The case for the Beats Fit Pro are slightly bigger than the Beats Studio Buds and smaller than the Powerbeats Pro, making these earbuds very portable. The buds have active noise cancellation and are equipped with Apple H1, allowing seamless audio sharing to other Beats headphones or Apple AirPods. CNET's resident headphone expert David Carnoy said these were the "sportier AirPods he's always wanted" and even awarded them a CNET Editors' Choice for being some of the best wireless earbuds available right now.

