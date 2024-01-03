Bag Motorola's Razr Plus Foldable Phone for Just $650 With Amazon's Free Credit Deal

Whether or not the foldable smartphone is the future of personal technology, there's no denying that foldable phones are among the coolest tech gadgets around right now. There are plenty to choose from as well, with more being announced each year. The Motorola Razr Plus is one of the best options on the market right now. It also happens to be one of the cheapest, thanks to this special Amazon deal.

The Motorola Razr plus would normally retail for around $1,000 but ordering one via Amazon today will see that price slump to just $700. But that isn't the end of the moneysaving here, with Amazon also giving you an additional $50 of promotional credit as a part of this purchase. If you shop at Amazon regularly, that's as good as getting a further $50 off.

There are plenty of reasons why the Motorla Razr Plus has been so well received by those who have used one, too. That starts with the large 6.9-inch internal foldable display and contiues with the large 3.6-inch external one that can be used for reading messages, checking notifications, and more.

This phone can be used on all of the major US carriers with T-Mobile and Verizon offering 5G connectivity. The speed continues inside with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, while the whole device is rater-repellent and will survive a splash of rain just fine. All things considered, this is a great way to dip you toe in the world of foldables at a price that won't break the bank.

