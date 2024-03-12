Bag a $100 Amazon Gift Card With Your New OnePlus 12R Today

We've all seen how easy it is to find yourself spending $1,000 or more on a new phone, but the truth is that you don't always have to spend so much to get a great new handset. OnePlus has long been proving that with its many popular phones at reasonable prices, and the OnePlus 12R is no different. It's a phone that's already well-priced phone with great features, and right now, Amazon is sweetening the deal with a free gift card too.

That means if you order a new OnePlus 12R today you'll pay $500 and get a free $100 Amazon gift card included. You can then spend your gift card on whatever you like -- perfect for picking up accessories or just buying the essentials.

The phone itself has a lot going for it -- not least that price. It boasts a large 6.78-inch display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz that can also go all the way down to just 1Hz to save power. That display tops out at a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits.

On the inside, the phone sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while a main 50-megapixel camera handles photographs and videos. It offers super-fast 80-watt wireless charging too, so you can fully charge it in less than 30 minutes. Oh, and there's an alert slider so you can quickly stop your phone from making noise as well.

This is a pretty great deal for a strong phone, but be sure to check out our constantly updated list of the best phone deals in case something catches your eye.