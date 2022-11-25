Live: 300+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
Apple AirTags Just Got a Huge Black Friday Price Drop

You can get an Apple AirTag 4-pack for only $80 during Black Friday.

four round apple airtags with different engravings, including the initials AP and a happy face emoji
Black Friday 2022 is in full force now, plus there's a neat deal on a four-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers. Amazon has a wealth of huge discounts on a wide variety of products, but that AirTag deal stands out. Rarely discounted, Amazon has that four-pack of AirTags for only $80, which is $20 less than what Apple sells them for. This deal actually recently got better, dropping from $85 just a little while ago. So grab yourself a pack and keep track of the whereabouts of your keys, dog and anything else you want to keep close.

Apple sells AirTags as both singles and in four-packs, but it's better to have more than less. Setting them up is quite simple: You just pair them to your iPhone or iPad with a one-tap process, and attach them to the item you commonly lose. The AirTags show up in the Find My app so you can easily find your item, and you can play a sound on the AirTag's built-in speaker to track them or ask Siri to help you locate them. If you actually lose the item, you can put it in "Lost Mode," which will then ping you if the AirTag is detected on the Find My network.

They have user-replaceable batteries that should last for about a year and are IP67 water- and dust-resistant. Be sure to grab a few AirTag holders as well to make it easier to attach these to your favorite devices and personal belongings.