Apple AirTags Are Never This Cheap: 4 for $80 on Black Friday

Black Friday 2022 is here and with it comes a . While Amazon has a wealth of huge discounts on all kinds of products it's got the AirTags for just $85, a cool $14 less than Apple itself sells them for. Have you ever misplaced your keys or wallet and been late to an event because of it? It's a frustrating problem if you have a hectic schedule. But you can solve that problem right now and avoid losing your keys, wallet or other important item again.

Apple sells AirTags as both singles and in four-packs, but it's better to have more than less. Setting them up is quite simple: You just pair them to your iPhone or iPad with a one-tap process, and attach them to the item you commonly lose. The AirTags show up in the Find My app so you can easily find your item, and you can play a sound on the AirTag's built-in speaker to track them or ask Siri to help you locate them. If you actually lose the item, you can put it in "Lost Mode," which will then ping you if the AirTag is detected on the Find My network.

They have user-replaceable batteries that should last for about a year and are IP67 water- and dust-resistant. Be sure to as well to make it easier to attach these to your favorite devices and personal belongings.