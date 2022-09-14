Anker's Already Affordable Noise-Canceling Headphones Are Up to 30% Off Today

Good sound quality and noise-canceling capabilities don't typically fall into the "budget-friendly" category when it comes to headphones, but the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 are an exception. Featured on our lists of the best noise-canceling headphones and the best headphones overall for 2022, these wireless over-ear headphones were already a good value at their usual price of $80. But today only you can pick them up for $20 off at Amazon's Anker sale. Through 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select Anker headphones, with some pairs discounted by as much as $45.

Named the best noise-canceling headphones for under $100, CNET's David Carnoy was impressed with the sound, comfort level and build quality of the Life Q30 hybrid headphones. They're equipped 40mm drivers, and boast a listening time of up to 40 hours. And thanks to the dual noise-detecting microphones, they have different noise-cancelling modes optimized for indoors, outdoors and traveling. You can pick up a pair of , but they're not the only headphones discounted at this sale.

The step-up headphones have nearly identical specs to the Q30s, but add support for LDAC technology for lossless audio streaming. They're on sale for $91, which saves you $39 compared to the usual price. And if affordability is your number one concern, you can opt for a $52 pair of headphones, which is $18 off the usual price. They're similar to the Q30s, but only have a single internal microphone, so you can't fine-tune the noise-cancellation with different modes. And if you're looking for a pair of headphones for the office, you may want to consider the . It includes a boom microphone, automatic audio recording, noise-cancelling capabilities and much more. It's on sale for $105, $45 off the usual price.