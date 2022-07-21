Amazon's Pixel 6A Preorder Offer Scores You a Free Pair of Pixel Earbuds

If you already run your calendar, email and cloud storage through Google, it just makes sense to opt for a Google phone. And you don't need to drop $600 or more to get your hands on one. Google's "A" series phones are a more affordable alternative to its flagship models, and the latest generation, the Pixel 6A, is slated to hit shelves next week. And right now, preordering one from Amazon comes with an added bonus.

While the Pixel 6A isn't available for purchase quite yet, CNET's Lisa Eadicicco got her hands on one a little early, and called it the "best Android phone under $500" in her initial review. It's slightly smaller than the full-sized Pixel 6A, and features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It's equipped with 128GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM, which is slightly less than the standard Pixel 6, but is still more than suffecient for most people's needs. It also boasts 5G capabilities, and support for Wi-Fi 6 for lighting fast browsing. At just $449, this is definitely one of the best value smart phones you'll find out there at the moment. And the value is even better with this preorder offer from Amazon. Google's A-Series Pixel Buds were named our favorite Android-centric earbuds on the market in 2022, and when you preorder a Pixel 6A at Amazon, you'll get a pair, a $100 value, included for free. They don't feature noise-cancelling capabilities, but they do have adaptive sound that adjusts the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments. the 12mm dynamic drivers deliver rich, detailed sound, and they have a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Amazon has all three color variants available, which includes chalk, sage and charcoal. This preorder offer is only available until 12:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) on July 27, and there's always a chance that it could sell out before then. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of this deal.