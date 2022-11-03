'Avatar: Way of Water' Trailer Apple TV 4K Review Roku 4K Streaming Stick Deal RSV Explained Heidi Klum's Worm Costume Best Buy Early Deals Election Day Daylight Saving Time
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save $50 on a Pair of Amazon's Flagship Noise-Canceling Echo Earbuds

You can pick up a pair of 2nd-gen Echo Buds for as low as $70 for a limited time.
A pair of white Amazon Echo earbuds and charging case against a blue background.
Amazon

At their usual price of $140, Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds didn't quite make our list of the best wireless earbuds for 2022 -- but they make a much more compelling case when you can find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has these true wireless earbuds on sale for $50 off, dropping the price down to as low as $70 for a standard pair, or $90 if you want the wireless charging case. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, but if you're serious about grabbing a pair at this price, we'd recommend acting soon, since these discounts can disappear at any time.

See at Amazon

The second-gen Echo Buds offered some serious improvements over their predecessor, including major upgrades to their noise-canceling capabilities and a more snug-fitting design. They're compatible with Alexa for hands-free voice commands, as you'd expect from an Amazon device, but they also work with Google Assistant and Siri. On a single charge, they get up to five hours of playback or boast up to 15 hours of listening time total with the charging case, and have an IPX4 water-resistance rating, meaning they're protected against sweat and water splashing (though you might want to think twice about using them in the rain). 