Save $50 on a Pair of Amazon's Flagship Noise-Canceling Echo Earbuds

At their usual price of $140, Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds didn't quite make our list of the best wireless earbuds for 2022 -- but they make a much more compelling case when you can find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has these true wireless earbuds on sale for $50 off, dropping the price down to as low as $70 for a standard pair, or $90 if you want the . There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, but if you're serious about grabbing a pair at this price, we'd recommend acting soon, since these discounts can disappear at any time.

The second-gen Echo Buds offered some serious improvements over their predecessor, including major upgrades to their noise-canceling capabilities and a more snug-fitting design. They're compatible with Alexa for hands-free voice commands, as you'd expect from an Amazon device, but they also work with Google Assistant and Siri. On a single charge, they get up to five hours of playback or boast up to 15 hours of listening time total with the charging case, and have an IPX4 water-resistance rating, meaning they're protected against sweat and water splashing (though you might want to think twice about using them in the rain).