Amazon is Offering Up to $300 Off the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

With the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung seems to be, almost single-handedly, attempting to revive the era of the flip phone. And the strangest part is, it may actually be working. CNET reviewer Patrick Holland called the Z Flip 3 "the first foldable you may actually want to buy," and right now, you can snag it at a bargain. Amazon is currently offering $300 off the , and other models are discounted by $150. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but straightforward discounts on the latest unlocked phones rarely last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

And while Amazon's deal is the best no strings attached discount you'll find out there right now, if you do have an older device you don't mind parting ways with, right now, scoring you the Z Flip 3 for as low as just $200. You can even get up to $495 off for trading in devices with a cracked screen.

The main draw of the Z Flip 3 is its unique, eye-catching design. When it's open, the screen is a 6.7-inch super AMOLED display, and when closed there's a 1.9-inch cover screen so you can check notifications with a quick glance. It's equipped with plenty of powerful hardware, including 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G support for lighting fast performance. It also boasts an IPX8 water-resistance rating, so it can handle being submerged in up to 5 feet of water. Its one major drawback was its battery life, which only lasted around 11 hours during our tests. However, that just comes with the territory for more compact phones like the Z Flip 3, and if you can look past it, this is still a nifty little foldable and a great value right now.