Amazon Is Offering Another Chance to Snag Google Devices at Black Friday Prices

If you already run your calendar, email and cloud storage through Google, then it just makes sense to use Google devices as well. And whether you're in the market for a new phone, are looking to add a sleek smartwatch to your lineup or want a pair of earbuds optimized for Androids, right now's a great time to pick one up with Amazon offering up to $150 tons of Google's latest devices. Many are even back down to the all-time low prices we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year. There's no set expiration for this sale, but with deals this good, we don't expect it to last for long. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

All three of Google's latest phones claimed a spot on our list of the best phones overall for 2022. The newest model in its flagship lineup is the Pixel 7, which features a 6.3-inch full HD display, a 50MP camera and 8GB of RAM. Right now, you can sang the for $499, which is $100 off the usual price. Or, if you don't mind spending a little more, you can upgrade to the more advanced Pixel 7 Pro. It's slightly larger with a 6.7-inch QHD display, and has upgraded hardware including 12GB of RAM and an improved camera with a that supports high-res zoom up to 30x. Prices start at $749 for the , which saves you $150 compared to the usual price.

And if saving money is your number one priority, you can also save on Google's already-affordable Pixel 6A. It's the latest model in it's budget-friendly "A" series, and while the specs can't quite measure up to the powerful Pixel 7, it's still an excellent option for most people. It has a 6.1-inch full HD display, 6GB of RAM, a 12MP camera and right now you can , saving you $150 compared to the usual price.

There's more than just phones on sale, too. This is also a chance to shop the biggest discount we've seen so far on Google's new Pixel Watch smartwatch and fitness tracker. Because Google owns Fitbit, it offers many of the same fitness tracking capabilities, which includes monitoring your heart rate, sleep patterns, calories burned, activity levels and much more. And because it's powered by Google's Wear OS, it's compatible with tons of Google apps, including Gmail, Calendar, Maps, Wallet and more. , dropping the price down to the new all-time low of $300.

And if you're looking to complete your collection of Google devices, you can also snag a pair of while they're on sale for $69, $30 off the usual price. They're equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers, adaptive sound that automatically adjusts the audio based on your surrounding environment and have a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge. And because they're optimized for Android devices, you can use them to get directions, check your notifications and more just by asking "Hey Google."