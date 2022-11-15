AirPods 2 Early Black Friday Deal Brings Price Down to Just $90

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

With the release of the AirPods Pro 2, Apple's AirPods lineup has a lot to offer, but don't overlook the AirPods 2 just because they aren't the most cutting-edge model currently available. If you're on a limited budget, but need some wireless earbuds that have some impressive specs, the AirPods 2 are still a good option.

Apple reduced the cost of the second-gen AirPods from $159 to $129 recently. But with Black Friday on the way, many retailers have already released a slew of early deals, and right now at Amazon, the price of the has been slashed to just $90 for a limited time. That's an additional $30 in savings compared to discounts available at and currently.

The AirPods 2 come equipped with the same H1 chip as the AirPods 3 and offer the same quick connectivity and support hands-free Siri access. You'll also get up to five hours of playback on a single charge, with up to 24 hours total with the charging case, which is included. These AirPods also provide up to three hours of talk-time.

Note, however, that this model contains the standard lightning charging case and not the wireless charging case. These headphones also lack the spatial audio feature that the newer models boast, so if you're looking for the best sound, it may be worth the cost to get a more upgraded version. However, for the average listener, these are a solid option that is hard to beat with a price this low (and they make a great gift, too).

Looking for a different set of AirPods? Be sure to check out all the best AirPods deals available right now.