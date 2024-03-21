Add Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto to Your Car With This $100 Aftermarket Display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are pretty great for all manner of reasons, starting with the safety aspect and then moving on to the way you can use your choice of navigation and entertainment apps. But you shouldn't have to buy a whole new car to get support for either. Sure, you can add an aftermarket head unit but they can be costly. Thankfully, there's a cheaper option.

That option comes in the form of a 9-inch display that you can add to your dash and wirelessly connect your phone to. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported and while this system would normally cost around $180, it's yours today for just $100 at StackSocial. The website says this deal is going to expire soon, so keep that in mind.

You'll get a large high-resolution touchscreen display, so you can quickly and easily interact with your apps. There's support for stereo audio output and it's compatible with all models of vehicle, too. Connectivity is taken care of with Bluetooth, AUX and FM transmissions supported while a real-time GPS and mirror link function rounds out the main features. There's even support for a 1080p reversing camera, too, though the camera hardware will need to be acquired separately. Still not convinced? Above and beyond CarPlay and Android Auto support, this kit even works with Apple AirPlay for streaming content from YouTube and more. Just make sure to do it when you're not driving for obvious reasons.

Need a new phone to go with your new car accessory? Check out our constantly updated list of the best iPhone deals before you upgrade.