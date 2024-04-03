Add CarPlay or Android Auto to Your Ride for Just $75, but Act Now Before It's Too Late
A surprising number of cars don't have built-in CarPlay or Android Auto, but this foldable touchscreen is an affordable fix for that.
Whether you need access to maps while you drive or want to enjoy in-car entertainment on your drive, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto are great tools to be able to access apps and make phone calls while staying safe at the same time. But even in 2024, not all new cars come with either option as standard. For those whose car doesn't come with support for CarPlay or Android Auto, this foldable touchscreen display is a great way to add both to your vehicle for just $75 without resorting to an expensive CarPlay or Android Auto head unit swap. But you'll need to act quickly -- this deal is going to expire soon.
This unit comes with a large 6.8-inch touchscreen and supports both Android Auto and CarPlay so it doesn't matter which phone you have. There are plenty of connectivity options as well, including Bluetooth and an aux jack, while a built-in FM transmitter is also offered.
Mounting the display is quick and easy, and support for Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free calling, navigation and music makes this a safer option than trying to stab away at your small phone screen while on the move. Keep in mind that this StackSocial deal could well end at any moment and without warning so factor that into your buying decision.
Looking for a new phone to go with this display? Be sure to check out our collection of the best iPhone deals, while our list of the best phone deals also includes some of the big-name Android models, too.
