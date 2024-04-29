X
Act Now to Score Anker Space One Headphones for 20% Off at Amazon

Zone out to your favorite music and podcasts at a great price thanks to this steep discount on Anker Soundcore Space One headphones.

Ingrid Cruz Contributor
Ingrid Cruz
Black Anker Space One headphones against purple gradient with peach-colored line on lower third

Anker Space One headphones deal

 Anker/CNET

A great pair of noise-canceling headphones can enhance your trips, help you stay focused during work calls and let you enjoy your favorite audio content. If you've been looking for a pair of headphones, then this discount on the Anker Soundcore Space One headphones at Amazon might be for you. For a limited time, Amazon is selling these headphones for $79, which is 20% off the usual price of $99. 

Anker's Space One headphones are already a great value for over-ear headphones. They're designed to be lightweight and include plush earcups so you can use them for hours on end without any strain. Anker also enhanced voice-canceling features on these headphones so you can listen to your favorite media in busy cafés, airports and other settings. Adaptive noise-canceling (ANC) adjusts to wherever you are, which means fluctuating external volume won't be a problem. You can also turn off ANC whenever you're in a park, street or other place that requires you to pay more attention to your surroundings. Need to use these headphones for a long trip or bus ride? These headphones have a battery life of up to 40 hours when using ANC, and up to 55 hours without ANC. 

The 20% off discount applies to all colors of Anker Soundcore Space One headphones. If you're looking for budget headphones that deliver big sound, here's a list of headphones we've reviewed so you can look at your options.   

