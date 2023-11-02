Accessorize Your iPhone, Mac and More From Just $4 at Woot

Picking up official Apple accessories for all of your devices can be an expensive endeavor. But that's something that Woot is helping out with right now with a number of Apple accessories available at deep discounts.

There are some big deals to be had if you're quick -- these prices are only going to last until the end of Nov. 7 and they might not even be around that long. Once stocks run dry, that's it, and with accessories starting from just $4 can you afford to miss out? We don't think we can.

With such a diverse collection of deals, we're pretty confident that there's something for everyone here. Have an Apple TV but need another controller or just want to upgrade to the newer remote? The second-gen Apple TV Siri Remote is now just $45, for example. Prefer the older one? That'll cost you $40.

You can buy protection for your iPhone with silicone iPhone 14 Pro Max cases for $35 and many other models, too. AirTag accessories are also on sale, with leather AirTag key rings starting at just $13. There's even a 96W USB-C charger for your Mac, normally $79 and just $49 right now.

We're barely scratching the surface. The Apple Watch Leather Loop is yours for just $53, while the Milanese Loop starts at just $37. Basically, if you can think of an accessory for your Apple hardware, there's a good chance you can pick one up with a discount thanks to Woot. You won't be made to work for that discount, meaning there are no codes or coupons, but the stock level situation is definitely worth remembering. Once these deals are gone, they're gone.