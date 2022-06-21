Amazon Prime Day Best VPNs in 2022 How Solar Panels Save Money Recession-Proof Your Finances Sleep Supplements Beyond Melatonin
Live Your Best Summer Life With 2 Waterproof Phone Pouches for $11 (Save 31%)

Don't take any chances with your device, people.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
two waterproof phone cases
Waterproof cases will save your butt after that next oopsie-daisy.
If you're a regular beach bum, pool floater or boat enthusiast, a waterproof phone pouch is an excellent idea. You never need one until you absolutely do, and then you'll really wish you had one. You can grab two highly rated Hiearcool waterproof pouches for $11 on Amazon today -- that's $5 off the normal price.

The secure pouches are made from polyvinyl chloride and are completely sealed from the elements when shut. They'll fit phones as large as the iPhone 13 Pro Max or Galaxy S22 Ultra and are certified waterproof up to 100 feet. Each case comes with a detachable lanyard to string it along wherever you go. There's even some extra room for credit cards, cash or a passport if you're beaching it abroad this summer.

There are other, even cheaper options, but the Hiearcool has a near-perfect score of 4.6 out of 5 in over 52,000 buyer ratings -- and this is one accessory you don't want to take a gamble with. 

