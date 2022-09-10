D23 Expo 2022: Disney Reveals So Far and Marvel, Star Wars Updates to Expect

Disney fans flocked to California on Friday for D23 Expo 2022, a three-day convention celebrating all the entertainment behemoth has to offer. It's the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year its streaming service launched, and will also mark the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but companies love to prolong these celebrations) -- so you can expect some major announcements from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

D23 2022 runs Friday, Sept. 9, to Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Anaheim Convention Center, right beside Disneyland. Tickets are sold out, but people who can't make it will be able to livestream certain parts of the event.

Beyond the animated classics that Disney was built on, the company owns Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Avatar, Pixar and other beloved franchises. So you can expect plenty of updates about upcoming movies, shows, video games and theme park rides set in those universes. It'll be a bit like Star Wars Celebration, which happened at the same location in May, with a wider scope.

Disney created a delightful D3 Expo poster that includes 58 Easter eggs and hints for the show. It's tough to know exactly what each symbol means, but superfan YouTuber Dave Lee Down Under ran through the whole lot in a handy video.

CNET will be reporting live from the convention show floor, capturing the hype of panel reveals and reunions, and checking out the creative cosplay. If you can't make it to Anaheim or just want to plan out your convention, here's a quick look at where and when big news is likely to drop.

Friday, Sept. 9

Disney kicked off the convention with announcements that Disneyland's Avengers Campus will expand with a new ride (more details will be revealed Sunday) and that season 33 of The Simpsons will stream on Disney Plus starting Oct. 5. Disney also revealed new details about the transformation of Disneyland's Splash Mountain into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The ride, based on The Princess and The Frog, is set to open in late 2024.

There are three major panels on the first day of D23, but only two are likely to yield major news. The opening event was the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony (10:30 a.m. PT), where CEO Bob Chapek honored a bunch of Disney's major stars. That group includes the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, as well as Kristen Bell and Frozen's Idina Menzel. This one was livestreamed.

Skydance/Marvel Games

The Disney & Marvel Game Showcase saw a bunch of reveals:

Nintendo Switch co-op platformer Disney Illusion Island, which lets you play as Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy and is coming in 2023.

Puzzle mystery game Tron: Identity, out 2023.

Gargoyles Remastered, an updated version of the classic '90s platformer -- the release date is unclear.

An untitled World War II-set game

AR mobile game Marvel World of Heroes

We also got first looks at mobile MMO shooter Avatar: Reckoning (which is coming soon) and tactical squad-based action game Aliens: Dark Descent (coming to consoles and PC next year). Marvel's Midnight Suns was delayed to Dec. 2, and prequel shorts will build up the narrative when they start hitting YouTube on Oct. 31.

The Disney and Pixar Studio Showcase was the day's main event, shining the spotlight on upcoming live action and animated movies and Disney Plus shows:

Live action

The first trailer for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

We also got our first glimpse of the Snow White live-action remake -- which stars West Side Story's Rachel Zegler in the titular hero, Gal Gadot as the evil Queen and due out in 2024.

A new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2

A glimpse at Mufasa: The Lion King



A trailer for Peter Pan and Wendy, which stars Jude Law as Captain Hook and will stream on Disney Plus in 2023.

A look at Haunted Mansion, based on the Disney Parks ride. It'll star Jamie Lee Curtis as the spooky Madame Leota, and comes out in 2023.

A trailer for Disenchanted, the sequel to 2007's Enchanted starring Amy Adams. It'll hit Disney Plus on Nov. 24.

Pixar

Amy Poehler made an appearance to announce Inside Out 2, the sequel to the 2015 classic. It'll follow a teenage Riley, introduce new emotions, and is due out summer 2024. Disney/Pixar

We got an early look at new movie Elemental, which comes out summer 2023. It follows Ember, who's made of fire, and Wake, who consists of water, as they grow close in a city where people are defined by their elemental makeup.

A first look at new movie Elio, which follows a bookish kid as he makes first contact with aliens. He's brought to their world and becomes Earth's ambassador to the rest of the universe. It's scheduled for release in spring 2024.

Win or Lose, an animated series coming to Disney Plus in fall 2023, follows a co-ed middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game. Each episode takes place that week, jumping to the perspective of a main character.

Disney animation

Disney Plus short series Zootopia Plus, which will consist of six new stores set in the world of 2016 movie Zootopia. These will come out Nov. 9.

A look at animated series Iwájú, which will explore "a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria" when it hits Disney Plus in 2023. Disney

We got another look at Strange World, an animated movie that stars Jake Gyllenhaal and comes to theaters Nov. 23.

The announcement of animated musical movie Wish, which explores the concept of wishing upon a star and comes out fall 2023. It'll star West Side Story's Ariana DeBose and Rogue One's Alan Tudyk.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Day two starts with another big one: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios Showcase (10 a.m. to noon PT).

On the Marvel front, we'll likely get another trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a look at the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (since both are due out in 2022). If Marvel wants to build hype for 2023, it could offer a taste of movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels, or Disney Plus series Secret Invasion. Fantastic Four isn't out until 2024, but we might hear about that as well.

Marvel Studios

Lucasfilm will almost certainly have some Star Wars news, like further details about upcoming Disney Plus series Andor, as well as premiere dates for The Mandalorian season 3 and The Bad Batch season 2. It's possible we'll find out about Boba Fett's next adventure too. If Lucasfilm wants to bring us back to a galaxy closer to home, we still don't have a trailer or even a title for the fifth Indiana Jones movie.

Finally, 20th Century Studios has one major movie coming this year: Avatar: The Way Of Water, James Cameron's long-awaited sequel. D23 attendees will probably see a new trailer or clips from the movie ahead of its Dec. 16 release.

This panel won't be included in Saturday's livestream, but CNET will be reporting from the event.

Sunday, Sept. 11

The highlight of the show's final day will be the theme park-centric A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products presentation (10:30 a.m to noon PT). This will reveal plans for US parks like California's Disneyland and Florida's Disney World, along with international locations Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Tokyo Disney Resort.

We could get details about changes coming to Epcot. This panel will be livestreamed.

How to watch

A selection of panels will be livestreamed, giving you eight hours to watch from home each day. Between panels, hosts like Ashley Eckstein (who played Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the upcoming Tales of the Jedi) will interview stars, reveal merchandise and tour the show floor.

We've embedded the livestreams for Friday, Saturday and Sunday above, so you can watch the whole lot right here.