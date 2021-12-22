Hawkeye finale recap: Ending and post-credits scene, explained

Marvel Studios

With the criminal mastermind revealed last week, episode 6 of Marvel Cinematic Universe series Hawkeye hit Wednesday. The season finale seems like an ideal time to have Avenger Clint Barton and his apprentice Kate Bishop (Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld) go up against Wilson Fisk, New York City's Kingpin of Crime (Vincent D'Onofrio).

The revelation of Fisk's involvement came from Black Widow assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who was hired to kill Clint by Kate's mom Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga). Yelena took the contract under the mistaken belief that Clint was responsible for the death of her sister Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Endgame.

Separately, Tracksuit Mafia leader Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) had a vendetta against Clint for killing her father as the masked vigilante Ronin. However, it seems like her conviction was shaken by the possibility that Fisk may have been responsible for that.

All roads lead to the Kingpin, so let's jump into an underworld of SPOILERS for the season finale, entitled "So This Is Christmas."

Drivin' home for Christmas

With Fisk defeated, Maya in the wind, Eleanor in jail and Yelena off Clint's tail, the Hawkeyes and the newly named Lucky the Pizza Dog return to the Barton house on Christmas Day.

Clint returns the Rolex to his wife Laura, and she turns it around to reveal a SHIELD logo – confirming that she used to work with the super-secret agency.

Kate and Clint then burn the Ronin suit on the barbeque, ending its dark legacy for good. She suggests a bunch of bad aliases she could adopt – Lady Hawk, Hawk Eve, Hawk Shot, Lady Arrow – until Clint suggests simply "Hawkeye."

Mid-credits musical number

We don't get any major plot revelations in the mid-credits sequence, just a full rendition of Save the City from Rogers: The Musical, which Clint and his kids attended in the first episode. It re-tells the story of the 2012 Avengers in fabulous form, with added Ant-Man.

