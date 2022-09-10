Harrison Ford Shares 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer, Says Film 'Will Kick Your Ass'

Harrison Ford returns as legendary explorer Indiana Jones on June 30, 2023, and at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years.

The trailer hasn't yet appeared online, but CNET's Sean Keane, who's on the ground at D23, called the footage "spectacular" and says one of the most memorable moments sees Indy whipping wildly at a group of goons, who respond by pulling out guns and opening fire on our hapless hero. It's a clear riff of the iconic moment where Indy casually shoots the swordsman in Raiders of the Lost Ark, except Indy manages to duck out of the way here.

"Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they're also about heart," Ford said from the stage alongside director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. "We have a really great story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass."

"I'm very proud to say that this one is fantastic," Ford said, pointing at Waller-Bridge and adding, "And this is one of the reasons."

Produced by Steven Spielberg, the fifth Indy movie also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas.

Ford teased the first look at the film at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim back in May, showing that unmistakable silhouette on a rope bridge in a shadowy cave. The film was originally scheduled for release in 2019, but pandemic delays pushed it back to summer 2023. At that point, Ford will be just shy of his 81st birthday.

Stay tuned to CNET for more live reports from the three days of D23, which runs through Sunday.