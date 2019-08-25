See the best cosplay from Disney's D23 Expo

CNET también está disponible en español.

Haunted Mansion Sally

Cosplayers were out in force at Disney's biannual D23 Expo over the weekend. Here, Haunted Mansion Sally doesn't look like she's enjoying the crowds.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
1
of 41

Cinderella

Cinderella (@serenacosplay on Instagram) without a wicked stepsister in sight.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
2
of 41

Carl Fredricksen from Up

Carl Fredricksen (Andrea Seale) from Up doesn't look too impressed with D23. See more of her work on Instagram @cosplaymom99.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
3
of 41

Loki

After Loki vanished during Avengers: Endgame, he showed up at the Avengers booth at D23.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
4
of 41

Attic Bride of Haunted Mansion

The Attic Bride (Rachel Kozic, @quinnzelcosplay) came out of the Haunted Mansion and into the Anaheim Convention Center.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
5
of 41

Hercules VHS

This one's a two-parter. A closes version of Hercules on VHS (Kayse Sheppard, @kayserose)... 

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
6
of 41

Hercules VHS

And now, an open version of Hercules VHS. 

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
7
of 41

Valkyrie Hela

In a rare moment of togetherness, Valkyrie and Hela from Thor: Ragnarok seem to be tolerating one another. Check out @nkcosplay on Instagram for more of the pair's amazing work.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
8
of 41

Rey

Rey (Emma-Grayce Fleck) awakened the Force at D23. Check out her other cosplay work on Instagram @emmagraycecosplay.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
9
of 41

Snow White

Snow White all on her own, without an apple.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
10
of 41

Alice in Wonderland

Alice through the D23 courtyard.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
11
of 41

Prince Elsa

Prince Elsa in the house.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
12
of 41

Ursula

Ursula (Nyssa Sara Lee) shows off her tentacles. You can see more of her work on Instagram @nyssasaralee.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
13
of 41

Dr. Finkelstein

Dr. Finkelstein (Andie @andieinreallife on Instagram) from Nightmare Before Christmas stopped by D23.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
14
of 41

Indiana and Arizona Jones

Meet Indiana Jones (Mathew Dahlberg, @bobcatcosplay on Instagram) and Arizona Jones (Tasha Dalhberg, @princesstashacosplay on Instagram). One fears snakes and the other is scared of spiders.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
15
of 41

Darth Mickey, Boba Fett

Darth Mickey and Boba Fett, a perfect Disney pairing. 

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
16
of 41

Nebula

If you're wondering where Nubla (Ana Roberts) went after Avengers: Endgame, it was D23.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
17
of 41

Captain America

Cap looking a little younger than the last time we saw him.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
18
of 41

Will Turner, Davy Jones, Capt. Jack Sparrow

Will Turner, Davy Jones and Capt. Jack Sparrow bicker in front of the D23 Expo sign.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
19
of 41

Poe Dameron

Poe Dameron poses with BB-8 in the Avengers Campus display.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
20
of 41

Captain Elsa

There were a lot of great mashups at D23, but Captain Elsa (Marianne Zdnowski, @zolzska on Instagram) was one of my faves.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
21
of 41

Maleficent

Maleficent also stopped by the Disney Parks booth.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
22
of 41

cosplay

Quantum Realm suit Ant-Man (Tony Armatys), Hawkeye (Lisa Lower) and Captain America Shawn Ritcher) -- assemble!

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
23
of 41

Jedi Spidey

Jedi Spidey (Connor Hill) shows that with great power of the Force comes great responsibility. 

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
24
of 41

Cinderella, Belle

Cinderella and Belle pose on the show floor.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
25
of 41

Great Mouse Detectives

If you're at D23 and you need something solved, just find the Great Mouse Detectives.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
26
of 41

Aladdin and Jasmine

Aladdin (David Heryford) and Jasmine (Verenice Ponce) knocking up the cuteness meter.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
27
of 41

Merida

Merida poses. Ignore any members of the Empire behind her.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
28
of 41

Tinkerbell, fairy godmother

Tinkerbell (@allisonwonderlandcosplay) and the fairy godmother (@glimmerwood) pose as another Tinkerbell looks on.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
29
of 41

Te Fiti

Please, no one steal Te Fiti's (Lisa Marie Basilio's) heart.  

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
30
of 41

Lilo Fett, Beast, Lottie

Mashup time. On the left is Lilo Fett (Yvonne Rodriguez), and on the right is a Beast/League of Their Own mashup (@starryandmooncosplay) alongside Lottie (Alexis Lujan).

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
31
of 41

Maui

It's only Maui (Kristopher Pinero), the greatest demigod in all the Pacific Islands!

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
32
of 41

Suffragette Mulan, Rapunzel, Cinderella

Suffragette Mulan (Karley Garza), Suffragette Rapunzel (Erica Howard) and Suffragette Cinderella (Chelsea Cox) were out in full force at D23 representing strong women.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
33
of 41

Woody and Bo Peep

Woody (Eric Saucedo, @shooker88) and Bo Peep (Chelsea Cox, @element.of.fun) swung by the lobby of D23 to say hi. 

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
34
of 41

Tinkerbell

There was a lot of clapping at D23, and Tinkerbell (Victoria Dinarzo) showed up.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
35
of 41

Aurora, Dr. Facilier, Tiana

Aurora, Dr. Facilier (Joe Jaen, @joe.jaen), Aurora Tiana (Robin Nixon, @robinnerdycosplay) hold court on the convention floor.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
36
of 41

Aurora, Snow White

Aurora (@disneyprincesscosplay) and Snow White (Erin Rose, @thatgirlerin) pose at D23.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
37
of 41

uroras

Not one, but two Auroras.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
38
of 41

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel (Karen Ferguson) carefully holds Goose for the safety of everyone at D23.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
39
of 41

Nighttime Ariel and Sleeping Beauty

Nighttime Ariel and Sleeping Beauty, aka Pajama Princess (Brooke Cooper, @magicalprincesspartiesidaho) pose in front of a beauty sign.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
40
of 41

Ariel

Ariel (Maverick VandenBrekel, @mav_vandenbrekel) stopped to take a look at Epcot.

Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
41
of 41
