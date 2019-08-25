See the best cosplay from Disney's D23 Expo

CNET también está disponible en español.
Cosplayers were out in force at Disney's biannual D23 Expo over the weekend. Here, Haunted Mansion Sally doesn't look like she's enjoying the crowds.
Cinderella (@serenacosplay on Instagram) without a wicked stepsister in sight.
Carl Fredricksen (Andrea Seale) from Up doesn't look too impressed with D23. See more of her work on Instagram @cosplaymom99.
After Loki vanished during Avengers: Endgame, he showed up at the Avengers booth at D23.
The Attic Bride (Rachel Kozic, @quinnzelcosplay) came out of the Haunted Mansion and into the Anaheim Convention Center.
This one's a two-parter. A closes version of Hercules on VHS (Kayse Sheppard, @kayserose)...
And now, an open version of Hercules VHS.
In a rare moment of togetherness, Valkyrie and Hela from Thor: Ragnarok seem to be tolerating one another. Check out @nkcosplay on Instagram for more of the pair's amazing work.
Rey (Emma-Grayce Fleck) awakened the Force at D23. Check out her other cosplay work on Instagram @emmagraycecosplay.
Snow White all on her own, without an apple.
Alice through the D23 courtyard.
Prince Elsa in the house.
Ursula (Nyssa Sara Lee) shows off her tentacles. You can see more of her work on Instagram @nyssasaralee.
Dr. Finkelstein (Andie @andieinreallife on Instagram) from Nightmare Before Christmas stopped by D23.
Meet Indiana Jones (Mathew Dahlberg, @bobcatcosplay on Instagram) and Arizona Jones (Tasha Dalhberg, @princesstashacosplay on Instagram). One fears snakes and the other is scared of spiders.
Darth Mickey and Boba Fett, a perfect Disney pairing.
If you're wondering where Nubla (Ana Roberts) went after Avengers: Endgame, it was D23.
Cap looking a little younger than the last time we saw him.
Will Turner, Davy Jones and Capt. Jack Sparrow bicker in front of the D23 Expo sign.
Poe Dameron poses with BB-8 in the Avengers Campus display.
There were a lot of great mashups at D23, but Captain Elsa (Marianne Zdnowski, @zolzska on Instagram) was one of my faves.
Maleficent also stopped by the Disney Parks booth.
Quantum Realm suit Ant-Man (Tony Armatys), Hawkeye (Lisa Lower) and Captain America Shawn Ritcher) -- assemble!
Jedi Spidey (Connor Hill) shows that with great power of the Force comes great responsibility.
Cinderella and Belle pose on the show floor.
If you're at D23 and you need something solved, just find the Great Mouse Detectives.
Aladdin (David Heryford) and Jasmine (Verenice Ponce) knocking up the cuteness meter.
Merida poses. Ignore any members of the Empire behind her.
Tinkerbell (@allisonwonderlandcosplay) and the fairy godmother (@glimmerwood) pose as another Tinkerbell looks on.
Please, no one steal Te Fiti's (Lisa Marie Basilio's) heart.
Mashup time. On the left is Lilo Fett (Yvonne Rodriguez), and on the right is a Beast/League of Their Own mashup (@starryandmooncosplay) alongside Lottie (Alexis Lujan).
It's only Maui (Kristopher Pinero), the greatest demigod in all the Pacific Islands!
Suffragette Mulan (Karley Garza), Suffragette Rapunzel (Erica Howard) and Suffragette Cinderella (Chelsea Cox) were out in full force at D23 representing strong women.
Woody (Eric Saucedo, @shooker88) and Bo Peep (Chelsea Cox, @element.of.fun) swung by the lobby of D23 to say hi.
There was a lot of clapping at D23, and Tinkerbell (Victoria Dinarzo) showed up.
Aurora, Dr. Facilier (Joe Jaen, @joe.jaen), Aurora Tiana (Robin Nixon, @robinnerdycosplay) hold court on the convention floor.
Aurora (@disneyprincesscosplay) and Snow White (Erin Rose, @thatgirlerin) pose at D23.
Not one, but two Auroras.
Captain Marvel (Karen Ferguson) carefully holds Goose for the safety of everyone at D23.
Nighttime Ariel and Sleeping Beauty, aka Pajama Princess (Brooke Cooper, @magicalprincesspartiesidaho) pose in front of a beauty sign.
Ariel (Maverick VandenBrekel, @mav_vandenbrekel) stopped to take a look at Epcot.