Loki season finale recap: Ending and post-credits scene for episode 6 explained

Loki's time-hopping adventure reached its end Wednesday, with the sixth and final episode of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hitting . The season finale picks up with Gods of Mischief Variants Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) after they uncovered the path to the castle hideout of the mastermind behind the Time Variance Authority, and leaves us with a post-credits scene that opens up a multiverse of Marvel possibilities.

Separately, former TVA agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) returned to his old workplace, determined to reveal the truth that he and his former co-workers are all Variants who were snatched from their old lives and had their memories erased. It's unclear if TVA Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) will help or hinder Mobius in his quest.

Let's dodge the SPOILER Variance Authority and dive into the episode one last time, for an episode called For All Time, Always.

The villain revealed

Stepping into the Citadel at the End of Time, Loki and Sylvie meet He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), who appears to be a version of time-hopping comic villain Kang the Conqueror. We already knew this guy was meant to make his MCU debut in February 2023 movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Since he's never referred to as Kang in this episode, it seems like the Kang has yet to appear. He Who Remains claims to be the last survivor of a multiversal war that broke out when multiple versions of him made contact after the multiverse was discovered in the 31st century.

He tamed and weaponized Alioth, using the trans-temporal being to end the war (presumably by gobbling up the other timelines). To stop it happening again, he created the TVA to manage the Sacred Timeline.

In the comics, Kang is a baddy from the 31st century who's faced off against the Avengers many times since his '60s debut.

Multiverse restored

Loki and Sylvie fight over He Who Remains' fate, with the latter coming out on top (after a little Variant kissy time). She flings Loki back to the TVA and slays He Who Remains, which lets the timeline branch like crazy -- apparently letting many versions of Kang run amok across the multiverse.

Their influence is soon made apparent in the TVA, when Loki tries to warn best bud agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) about the threat. They can't remember him, and Loki turns to see a statue of Kang wearing his comic costume towering over the TVA -- it seems the God of Mischief has been sent to a different timeline's version of the agency, one that Kang is openly controlling.

Post-credits announcement

A stamp hits Loki's TVA case file, revealing that "Loki will return in season 2" -- the timeline tomfoolery and Variant kissing will continue.

