Disney's Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid' Teaser Trailer Swims Into D23

It's been over a year since we've gotten an update on Disney's live-action remake of beloved 1989 classic The Little Mermaid. After casting Halle Bailey as Ariel back in July 2019, Disney has finally shown off its first look at the movie.

The trailer shows Bailey as Ariel, swimming through her treasure trove of human objects and singing Part of That World.

Out of the sea, wish I could be... part of that world.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/2WGtf2wN3n — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 9, 2022

The trailer rolled out at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Friday, and The Little Mermaid also got a release date of May 26, 2023.

Bailey posted on Instagram in July of last year that filming had wrapped after being delayed by the pandemic.

Joining Bailey is Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as sea witch Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle the seagull. Lin-Manuel Miranda will write lyrics for the movie's soundtrack.

