Disney Announces Next Cruise Ship, the Treasure

Just months after the Disney Wish set sail in July, Disney is already eyeing its next cruise ship. The cruise liner will be named Disney Treasure and will feature Agrabah stylings from Aladdin, with a "gilded great hall."

The announcement came as part of the Disney Parks and Experiences Panel on Sunday during Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim.

Disney Parks chair Josh D'Amaro also showed off a first look at Disney's private island in the Bahamas, which will become a destination of Disney cruise liners once it opens. D'Amaro said Disney is working with locals on making the experience authentic. The island will have places for guests to dine, shop and swim, and will be fitted out with a youth activity area.