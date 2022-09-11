Disney World's 'Tron' Roller Coaster to Open Spring 2023

Disney has finally announced a launch date for Tron Lightcycle Run: spring 2023. The roller coaster, being built in Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida, is themed after the cult classic movie Tron.

"We're busy testing Tron Lightcycle Run," Disney Parks chair Josh D'Amaro said Sunday at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim.

"It's really close to being ready for showtime," D'Amaro said, sharing a sneak peek of his test ride on the new roller coaster.

Other Disney World news announced during D23 included a new night time spectacular at Epcot, Figment meet and greets at Epcot and the hat box ghost coming to Magic Kingdom's Haunted Mansion.