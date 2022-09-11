iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
Disney World's 'Tron' Roller Coaster to Open Spring 2023

The Lightcycle Run roller coaster at Magic Kingdom finally has an opening date.

Corinne Reichert
Disney has finally announced a launch date for Tron Lightcycle Run: spring 2023. The roller coaster, being built in Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida, is themed after the cult classic movie Tron.

"We're busy testing Tron Lightcycle Run," Disney Parks chair Josh D'Amaro said Sunday at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim.

"It's really close to being ready for showtime," D'Amaro said, sharing a sneak peek of his test ride on the new roller coaster.

Other Disney World news announced during D23 included a new night time spectacular at Epcot, Figment meet and greets at Epcot and the hat box ghost coming to Magic Kingdom's Haunted Mansion.