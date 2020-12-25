Get the most out of your tech gifts

This is c/net and we're here to help you out with a gift you've received.
If you've got an iPhone running the latest iOS you have lots and lots of customizing, you can do.
Check out widgets for your home screen.
Google has a bunch so you can get glanceable information without even opening an app.
If you're enjoying the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and its camera Right.
Try out the telephoto lens.
It is the longest telephoto lens on any iPhone and can get closer to subjects than before, perhaps you've got a brand new Sony, PlayStation five.
Do yourself a favor.
And start tinkering with your settings.
You can determine what information gets shared about you in the privacy settings under the users and Accounts tab.
You can also control how much power the PS five uses.
Finally, For your games, you've got to choose between performance and resolution.
You can pick smoother animations or see things in 4k.
But you can't have both at the same time.
Maybe you're in the Xbox camp.
You should really try out Xbox game pass if you haven't already at around $10 per month.
You get access to over 100 games.
If you're worried about the quality of games, don't be concerned.
Game pass features some of the biggest titles including gears five and Halo Master Chief Collection.
If you want to be able to access those games on the go try out the game pass ultimate It costs $15 per month, but let you play it on your PC and mobile phone.
If you received any other piece of technology, check out cnet.com for all kinds of tips, tricks and how tos
Up Next
Last-minute gifts you can give from anywhere
1:18
Congress approves second stimulus checks, Apple car rumors swirl
1:29
Galaxy Buds Pro details leak, COVID-19 tests required for UK...
1:18
US adds DJI to restricted list, Santa gets the vaccine
1:29
Cyberpunk pulled from PS store, Roku welcomes HBO Max
1:40
Google runs into antitrust trouble, Roku gets HBO Max
1:35
Facebook slams Apple's privacy changes, FTC requests data collection...
1:28
FDA authorizes at-home COVID test, Apple to boost iPhone production
1:36
Cyberpunk 2077 developer offers refunds, Apple launches Fitness...
1:56
Virgin Galactic aborts flight, Tim Cook's UN speech