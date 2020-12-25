Get the most out of your tech gifts

Transcript
This is c/net and we're here to help you out with a gift you've received. If you've got an iPhone running the latest iOS you have lots and lots of customizing, you can do. Check out widgets for your home screen. Google has a bunch so you can get glanceable information without even opening an app. If you're enjoying the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and its camera Right. Try out the telephoto lens. It is the longest telephoto lens on any iPhone and can get closer to subjects than before, perhaps you've got a brand new Sony, PlayStation five. Do yourself a favor. And start tinkering with your settings. You can determine what information gets shared about you in the privacy settings under the users and Accounts tab. You can also control how much power the PS five uses. Finally, For your games, you've got to choose between performance and resolution. You can pick smoother animations or see things in 4k. But you can't have both at the same time. Maybe you're in the Xbox camp. You should really try out Xbox game pass if you haven't already at around $10 per month. You get access to over 100 games. If you're worried about the quality of games, don't be concerned. Game pass features some of the biggest titles including gears five and Halo Master Chief Collection. If you want to be able to access those games on the go try out the game pass ultimate It costs $15 per month, but let you play it on your PC and mobile phone. If you received any other piece of technology, check out cnet.com for all kinds of tips, tricks and how tos

