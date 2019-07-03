Fresh iPhone 11 leaks and more Jony Ive news

The pros and the cons of the new camera on the iPhone 11.
And all the drama surrounding Johnny Ives departure from Apple.
Let's get right to the core of this week's Apple news and rumors.
It's time to face the music.
Whether you're a fan of the square or not.
This is looking to be the final design for the 2019 iPhones.
Evidence has been mounting ever since January when OnLeaks published this image of that massive three lens camera square on the back of the iPhone 11.
Six months later we're still seeing the same design everywhere.
The latest, leaked CAD renders from SlashLeaks for the iPhone 11, 11R, and 11 Max.
Note they still have a Lightning port.
According to the Mac rumors, these are the renders most commonly used by case makers to intercept the next generation of iPhones, and they seem to be pretty final.
In fact, case makers have already started to bank on the designs.
Everything Apple pro got his hands on some of the first iPhone 11 cases coming from China, which seemed to fit perfectly with the 3d models he'd made based off the leaks.
He also put them on the The existing tennis and tennis our models to get a sense of just how massive that square is There's still a point 000 1% chance that Apple is trolling us with all these leaks.
But let's first second assume that this is true.
There is a silver lining The camera bump will stick out less than in previous iPhone models, based on the dimensions of these leaks.
And will lie almost splashed with the back of the phone especially when it's covered with the case.
Well that and the fact that you're going to be getting a much better camera, with a new super wide angle option, more powerful zoom, night shots And new software features with iOS 13 that could make this phone camera the one to beat.
Now the bad news is they had to add some girth to the iPhone itself to make all this happen.
So it will be thicker than previous models Shown by everything Apple pro that and you now have a massive square on the back of your phone.
And it may not just be an aesthetic issue.
This also means there's more exposed surface area to break a fall.
Now I've done a lot of drop test in my time and recently it seems like the camera lenses Have been taking a hit.
It was one of the first things to crack on the iPhone 10 artists and the Galaxy S 10 test and they will have smaller cameras.
Although the 10 ours does stick out quite a bit more compared to the 10 s. This because phone makers tend to favor the more scratch resistant sapphire crystal over Gorilla Glass for the lenses.
And yes, scratch resistance is key to cameras, but that does mean it's more prone to breakage.
Plus, the case doesn't cover the camera, so we'll have to wait and see if this turns out to be IPhone 11th Achilles heel and the other big iPhone news this week, Apple made its face ID for an in screen fingerprint scanner, but only for China, according to a report in the Global Times site [UNKNOWN] in Mac rumors, Apple is looking to launch a cheaper iPhone alternative.
This to compete with other Chinese manufacturers who are offering phones at lower prices.
An inch screen fingerprint scanner turns out is cheaper And all the components for the face id therefore they could lower the price, what this doesn't rule out is the prospect of having both forms of biometric identification on the global version of the iPhone eleven, because that's another rumor we've been following.
So which would you rather, face ID or in-screen touch ID?
Or both, I guess.
Let me know in the comment section below or on Twitter.
You guys know the drill.
[NOISE] The other product we're Expecting from Apple in September is an Apple Watch, Series Five.
Last week I ask you guys to weight in on the features you wanted to see on the new Apple Watch, and health features are pretty high on everyone's wish list.
Rich Dollars says, Glucose monitoring would be a feature that would sell like hot cakes.
Blood pressure monitoring also made your list, as well as blood oxygen levels, which I had forgotten was actually a possibility so thank you Sherman and too for reminding me.
But sleep tracking was probably the most popular health feature among you guys while better battery life was your number one request.
Chris Chan says The sleep tracker and longer battery life.
Two things holding me back from buying the watch and both these things go hand in hand.
So I'm thinking if we get one we're definitely gonna see the other.
Now if battery wasn't an issue I'd like to request an always on display, too.
Hey, not all wishes have to be realistic, right?
And a lot of you guys still like the traditional square design over a circular one.
And Rebecca says, if the Apple Watch ain't broke, don't fix it changes good in terms of design, but it's inferior in terms of screen space versus a circular watch face.
Although I personally like Russell Jennings idea to have both options Release a round one, with the exact same specs and stuff as Series 4, so you can just have a choice of square or round.
But it's the same Apple Watch, really.
Although as much as I'd like to see a circular watch face, I don't think this is likely, especially now that Johnny Ive is gone.
[SOUND] Now that we've had about a week to process the news of Apple's Chief designer leaving the company.
We're still hearing new details about the terms of his departure.
This week, the Wall Street Journal reported the design guru had been distancing himself from Apple for years because of conflicting opinions about the direction the company was heading.
They say, quote, his departure from the company cements the triumph of operations over design at Apple, a fundamental shift from a business driven by hardware wizardry to one focused on maintaining profit margins and leveraging Apple's past hardware successes To sell software and services.
Yikes.
Tim Cook apparently did not like the journals portrayal of the situation calling it quote, absurd.
Shortly after the article went live in an email to NBC published on Twitter by reporter Dylan virus.
The Apple CEO says quote a lot of the reporting And certainly the conclusions just don't match with reality, it distorts relationships, decisions, and events to the point that we just don't recognize the company it claims to describe.
Worth noting, sent from his iPhone.
You know he took offense because Cook rarely responds personally to media reports.
And in the meantime, the Wall Street Journal said it stands behind their story.
Drama, drama, drama.
So who do we believe here?
That one's on you.
I for one hope that this new move reinvigorates it and that he comes back to inject some of his Wizardry into the Apple designs of the future.
Cheers to you Mr. [UNKNOWN] or should I should say Sir [UNKNOWN] [SOUND] That does it for this week's episode, and happy fourth to those of you watching in In the US, for everyone else will be back to normal next week on Thursday with more apple core.
See you then.
[MUSIC]
