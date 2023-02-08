NFL Playoffs 2023: Super Bowl 57 Schedule and How to Watch and Stream Online for Free

We are less than a week away from Super Bowl 57 between the Eagles and the Chiefs. This Sunday the two teams will meet at State Farm Stadium in Arizona for the Big Game with kickoff on Fox set for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

Here's what you need to know about watching the Super Bowl with or without cable, including for free through the Fox Sports app.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII will take place this Sunday, Feb. 12.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). Fox's top NFL broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the game.

If you would like to begin your Super Bowl snacking and viewing prior to kickoff, you can tune into Fox's pregame show starting at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

Will the Super Bowl be available to watch for free?

Yes, Fox will be making the game available for free to anyone through its Fox Sports app without needing you to authenticate with a cable, streaming or satellite login.

Fox Sports has apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Xbox.

Will the Super Bowl be available in 4K?



As spotted by The TV Answer Man, Fox will be broadcasting its games in 4K, and this includes this year's Super Bowl, assuming you have the proper setup. To get the game in its best resolution from a cable, streaming or satellite company you'll need to have service from a provider that offers 4K broadcasts (DirecTV, Dish, Comcast, Optimum and Verizon Fios are some traditional cable/satellite companies that offer 4K) or a 4K-capable plan on a streaming service like YouTube TV or FuboTV.

You also can watch in 4K for free using the Fox Sports app even without a cable, streaming or satellite login assuming you have a 4K TV that can download the Fox Sports app or a compatible, connected 4K streaming device.

Who won the Super Bowl last year?

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl 56. Eventual Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp caught a one-yard touchdown pass with a little more than a minute remaining to cap a 79-yard, game-winning drive. Hopefully this year's game will follow a similar script.

What does the NFL bracket look like?

There were 14 teams in the NFL playoffs, with the Chiefs as the top seed in the AFC and the Eagles as the top seed in the NFC. Here's how the full bracket looks as we head into the Super Bowl:

What are my streaming options for NFL games?



If you're looking to get all the action prior to kickoff, paying for cable is the easiest solution, but it's also not the cheapest. For cord-cutters looking to save some money, NFL football streaming options have been complicated, with games played across three different days and nights each week on different channels and streaming services.

All five of the live TV streaming services carry Fox, but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the channel in your area.

Again, the cheapest way to watch the Super Bowl this year will be through the Fox Sports app.

There are some other streaming services that cord-cutting NFL fans should consider, particularly NFL Plus.

Prior to the season, the NFL launched a new streaming service for watching games on your phone or tablet -- no casting to your TV. In past years, you could do this for free with the Yahoo Sports app, but now you'll need to pay $5 a month or $40 for the season for the NFL Plus subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch every local game on Sunday and the national games on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights as well as the playoffs and Super Bowl -- again, only on your phone or tablet.

Given that Fox is making the game available for free, including on mobile devices, you really don't need NFL Plus for this game.

Best for everything: YouTube TV ($65)

When it comes to choosing a streaming service, our pick from the last two years remains our go-to choice in 2023.

At $65 per month each, YouTube TV checks all the NFL boxes. Local channels CBS, NBC and Fox are included in many markets, and ESPN and the NFL Network are also included so you can watch all the football action leading up to the Big Game. The next best option is Hulu Plus Live TV ($70), which has the same channels as YouTube TV for NFL fans but costs a little more.

YouTube TV allows three people to watch at once while Hulu allows two live streams. Both have apps on nearly every mobile device and major streaming platform, including Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Roku and Apple TV.

Aside from price we also like YouTube TV for its superior DVR with unlimited storage and the ability to skip commercials. It also gives you the option to stream in 4K for an extra $20 a month.

Of the other services, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV (both $75) offer the main broadcast channels for NFL games, but cost more than the other two. Like YouTube TV, FuboTV has 4K too with its $80-a-month Elite plan.

Sling TV's Orange and Blue plan for $55 a month gets you ESPN and the NFL Network, and, in select major markets, Fox and/or NBC, but you'll still lack CBS. Sling Blue on its own includes Fox but lacks ESPN and is $40 per month.

Those looking for a cheaper option, and one that isn't beholden to the internet, can look into getting an antenna which fills those local channel gaps without a monthly charge.

The picks

As mentioned, Fox is making the Super Bowl available for free through its Fox Sports app without needing to authenticate with a cable, streaming or satellite login. If you're looking to stream the Big Game, it's hard to beat this price. Fox Sports has apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Xbox.

For $65 a month, you'll get all the major football channels with YouTube TV. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.