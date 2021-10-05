DirecTV Stream review: Expensive, but the best option for streaming NBA and NHL

Sarah Tew/CNET

In its five year history DirecTV Stream has been the most tumultuous of all of the live TV streaming services. After starting life as DirecTV Now in 2016, it has endured three different name changes, flip-flops on compulsory hardware and a series of price hikes. The current version of DirecTV Stream is separate from the DirecTV satellite service, which remains available, and instead competes against cord-cutter services YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV.

DirecTV Stream is not cheap. A monthly subscription starts at $70, and to get access to your local regional sports network you'll need to pay for the $85 Choice package. Those local channels, which carry the regular season games of NBA basketball, NHL hockey and MLB baseball teams, are the best reason to subscribe to DirecTV Stream. No competitor has nearly as many RSNs, so for fans who want to catch all the action of their teams live, paying $85 per month to DirecTV Stream is often the only streaming option. (As a bonus, that price also includes 3 months of HBO Max.) A cable TV subscription, which typically also offers RSNs, is likely cheaper, however.

In daily use the DirecTV stream app also feels more cable-like than any of its competitors, in part because you can easily flip channels. While it's compatible with multiple platforms, I liked it best on an Apple TV, which loads channels twice as fast as Roku. If you crave a familiar interface and want access to its extensive sports coverage DirecTV Stream is worth a look, but if you don't need your local RSNs, then YouTube TV -- which costs less and has more non-sports channels -- is a better choice.

Multiple channel packages, with RSNs starting at $85

DirecTV Stream is a live TV streaming service designed to replace a traditional cable or satellite subscription by streaming dozens of channels live over the Internet. Its pricing is similar to competitors YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and Fubo TV, and it's more-expensive than Sling TV and Philo, which offer fewer channels. DirecTV Stream is available on multiple devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android/iOS, Samsung TVs and browsers. It doesn't currently support Android or Google TV devices, however.

One of the benefits of choosing a streaming service over cable is that you're not tied to a contract, so you can cancel anytime without penalty. DirecTV Stream's basic package starts at $70 a month with 65-plus channels and a 20-hour DVR but it does miss channels such as MLB Network, NFL Network and Travel Channel found on the competition.

For cord-cutters who want to follow their local NBA, NHL or MLB team during the regular season, DirecTV Stream's $85 Choice package is a better option, with access to almost all regional sports networks. RSNs are local channels devoted to showing the live, regular-season games of a particular local team. There are numerous such networks across the country, including YES Network (which carries the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets), NBA Sports Chicago (White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks) and Bally's Sports Sun (Tampa Bay Rays and Lightning).

Unless you subscribe to cable or satellite, your only option for getting your local RSN, and the live games it carries for your team, is most likely DirecTV Stream. Other services like Hulu and YouTube TV used to carry more RSNs, and they still offer a handful (YouTube TV has five RSNs and Fubo has 10, for example), but DirecTV Stream has the most by far.

DirecTV Stream also has an Ultimate tier that costs $95 with more channels including Starz and Encore. The "whole enchilada" $140 Premier level adds even more channels including HBO (and HBO Max), Starz, Showtime and Cinemax.

When it was still called AT&T TV, users had the option of entering a contract for a cheaper price with a streaming set-top box bundled in. Now that the service has been rebranded DirecTV Stream, the contract has been scrapped and the optional Stream box costs $5 a month.

Premium live TV streaming services compared Premium services YouTube TV DirecTV Stream Hulu Plus Live TV FuboTV Base price $65/month $70/month $65/month $65/month Total number of top 100 channels 78 61 73 60 ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC channels Yes Yes Yes Yes Record shows for later (cloud DVR) Yes (keep for 9 months) Yes (20 hours, unlimited hours for $10/mo.) Yes (50 hours, 200 hours plus commercial skip for $10/mo.) Yes (250 hours) Step-up packages with more channels No ($20 for 4K only) Yes Yes Yes Simultaneous streams per account 3 20 2 ($10 option for unlimited) 3

The service recently upped the number of concurrent in-home streams to 20, which is good news to households with lots of people who want to watch at once. The out-of-home concurrent streaming limit is three, which should still be plenty.

What's it like to use?

My favorite feature of DirecTV Stream is the ability to click (or swipe) left or right to quickly change channels, much like channel flipping on a cable box. Unfortunately the "flip" to a new channel isn't instantaneous, and how long it takes varies according to which device you're using. For instance, I found that changing channels via a web browser or an Apple TV 4K took about three seconds, while a Roku Ultra (2019) took six seconds. However, even though there is a lag before you can see video, the channel and current program do display immediately on a loading screen.

When using DirecTV Stream with a remote, the controls center around the direction buttons and Enter/OK. This makes it relatively quick to pick up and use, and also means you don't need a complicated remote control to make it work, making the minimalist Apple TV clicker a great companion. If you want the full "surfing" experience on a universal remote, you could even program left and right arrows into your Channel up/down buttons.

The service loads straight into the last channel watched -- further enhancing its cable credentials -- and pressing down brings up the interface with a choice of the 14-day guide, Watch Now, My Library recordings and a Discover option. Navigation is intuitive and quick, something that the painfully slow YouTube TV is not.

One of the major upgrades recently has been with live pause: previously only Apple TV could pause the action for up to two minutes. But now users on both Apple TV and Roku can pause broadcasts seemingly indefinitely, just as with YouTube TV.

Depending on the tier you choose, DirecTV's cloud DVR offers between 20 and an unlimited number of hours, while YouTube TV offers unlimited storage by default. YouTube TV lets you keep recordings for up to 9 months, while you are limited to 30 days on DirecTV.

Some programs do give you the option to restart, and pressing down on the Apple TV remote will bring up show info, a recording option and Restart (if available). Pressing the Select button will pause the program. In contrast, pressing the middle button on Roku brings up a different menu with similar functionality and the ability to restart.

I briefly used a Fire TV and found the experience closer to Apple TV than Roku. If you don't have an Apple TV, the Fire TV is my next choice for using the service. Using an iPhone (an iPhone 6 Plus on AT&T, to be specific) also offered a smooth experience with quick channel changes.

Is it worth your $70 (or $85) a month?

The cable experience is what DirecTV Stream is all about -- the swipe left and right functionality is quite inspired. While the service has really bulked up on its content since 2019 -- when it had fewer than 50 of the most popular channels -- the service still lags behind every other rival in terms of breadth. The real reason to get it is if you're an avid sports fan -- the $85 Choice package with its numerous RSNs is unmatched by the competition.

If you don't need your local sports network, however, almost any other service offers a better value than this, and many cable packages will be cheaper too (and usually include your local RSNs).

Channel comparison

Below you'll find a chart that's a smaller version of this massive channel comparison. It contains the top 100 channels from each service. Some notes:

