Get Peacock Premium for $12 a Year in This Cyber Monday Sale (Save $48)

Watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup live in Spanish, plus Sunday night NFL football games, as well as classics like The Office.

Messi, Ronaldo and Christian Pulisic will play for the World Cup. Peacock will air it in Spanish.
Peacock Premium users will be able to watch every game of the 2022 World Cup live in Spanish.
Peacock

NBC's answer to Paramount Plus, Peacock, is offering a sweet deal on entertainment even as Black Friday ends and Cyber Monday begins: 12 months of premium tier for $12. The service usually costs $5 a month. That means you can watch all 64 games of the 2022 World Cup live -- in Spanish -- plus Sunday night football games and the entire Peacock library for just a fraction of the yearly cost.  

The "limited time" offer, as spotted by GameSpot, is currently available to new members or existing Free tier users (though not Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers). To sign up, follow the link below and use the code SAVEBIG.

See at Peacock

While Peacock offers a free tier with a bunch of shows and films, you will need to pony up extra to watch exclusive content. For instance, the service recently added one of the best sci-fi horror films of 2022, Jordan Peele's Nope. You'll also find Premier League matches, Yellowstone, WWE, The Office and movies such as Jurassic World: Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru behind the paywall.

