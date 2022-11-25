Live: 300+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
Disney Plus Black Friday Deal: Get a 1-Year Subscription for $80 (Save 39%)

This Black Friday deal is only available until Dec. 7.

Nelson Aguilar
Disney Plus is already one of the most popular streaming services in the world, and Black Friday just made it a lot cheaper. The combination of celebrated classics like 101 Dalmatians and The Lion King, as well as more modern contributions like Star Wars' The Mandalorian, Bluey and the bevy of Marvel shows and movies are all worth it for full price -- but on sale you can't miss.

And for Black Friday you can get Disney Plus for $80, a 39% savings, when you buy an annual plan. The offer is for the premium subscription version, which doesn't have ads. The deal ends on Dec. 7, so you have less than two weeks to sign up.

If you have kids and have yet to give in to Disney Plus, there is really no better time than now to subscribe to the streaming service. Usually, Disney Plus' ad-free subscription is $8 a month (which comes out to $96 a year) -- but that won't last long. On Dec. 8, Disney Plus will raise its prices to $11 a month for its no-ad tier. A new tier with ads will be introduced as well, and cost $8 a month.

Screenshot of Cassian Andor

Star Wars' Andor is streaming now on Disney Plus.

 Disney Plus

You can also save more by subscribing to one of Disney's bundle options, including Disney Plus (no ads), Hulu (with ads) and ESPN Plus (with ads) for $14 a month or the same bundle, but with no ads for Hulu, for $20 a month.

Disney Plus is available on platforms like Apple TV, RokuAmazon Fire TV, Google TV and more.

