Get Peacock Premium for $12 for a Year in This Black Friday Sale (Save $48)

NBC's answer to Paramount Plus, Peacock, is offering a Black Friday deal of 12 months of its premium tier for $12. The service usually costs $5 a month.

The "limited time" offer, as spotted by GameSpot, is currently available to new members or existing Free tier users (though not Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers). To sign up, follow the link below and use the code SAVEBIG.

While Peacock offers a free tier with a bunch of shows and films, you will need to pony up extra to watch exclusive content. For instance, the service recently added one of the best sci-fi horror films of 2022, Jordan Peele's Nope. Other paywalled content includes Premier League matches, Yellowstone, WWE, The Office and movies such as Jurassic World: Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru.