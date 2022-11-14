World Cup 2022: How to Stream Every Game of Soccer's Biggest Tournament

The biggest tournament in global football is about to start. The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place in Qatar -- a controversial choice of host, to say the least -- and pits 32 of the best national teams in the world against each other to find out which country can claim soccer superiority for the next four years.

This is the first time that the World Cup will be played in November. The competition is usually held every four years during June and July. The decision to alter the schedule was made in order to avoid the brutal midsummer heat of Qatar. The tournament was also condensed by four days to minimize the midseason disruption, as many domestic leagues around the world are pausing their schedules in order to allow their top players to suit up for their respective national teams.

Team USA is set to appear in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, having failed to qualify for the 2018 competition in Russia. The young group will be led by the 24-year-old forward Christian Pulisic, who has scored just once in 12 starts in the Premier League this season for Chelsea. Despite his difficulties at club level, Pulisic notched a hat trick in a World Cup qualifying match against Panama this past March. Pulisic and the rest of the Men's National Team will have to play well in order to escape tough Group B matchups against England, Wales and Iran.

The first game of the 2022 World Cup will kick off at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) on Sunday, Nov. 20 with a group stage match between the host country and Ecuador. That game will air in the US on FS1 and in Spanish on Peacock. Team USA debuts versus Wales on Monday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on Fox and in Spanish on Telemundo and Peacock.

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

What channels do I need to watch the World Cup live?

Fox holds the English language rights to World Cup games in the US, while NBC-owned Telemundo offers all the games in Spanish. Games in English will air on Fox and FS1, while games in Spanish will be on Telemundo and NBC's Peacock premium streaming platform.

What's the schedule for the World Cup and Team USA?

The teams have been split into eight groups of four. They will each play three matches against the other teams in their group. Group winners and runners-up will move on to the elimination round of 16. Those eight matches will be played from Dec. 3 to 6, with the winners moving on to the quarterfinals. There will be four quarterfinal matchups played between Dec. 9 and 10, with the semifinals taking place on Dec. 13 and 14. The losers of the semifinal games will play in a single game for third place on Dec. 17. The World Cup Final will conclude the tournament on Dec. 18.

Team USA is in Group B along with England, Wales and Iran. Team USA's group stage schedule is as follows:

Game 1: USA vs. Wales, Monday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m PT) on Fox and Telemundo/Peacock

USA vs. Wales, Monday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m PT) on Fox and Telemundo/Peacock Game 2: England vs. USA, Friday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m PT) on Fox and Telemundo/Peacock

England vs. USA, Friday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m PT) on Fox and Telemundo/Peacock Game 3: Iran vs. USA, Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m PT) on Fox and Telemundo/Peacock

Click here for the full World Cup schedule.

Can I watch live World Cup matches for free?

No, you won't be able to stream live World Cup games for free. However, you will be able to watch full-length replays of the games minutes after they end on the free ad-supported streaming channel Tubi TV. You'll have to sign up for an account on the service in order to get the games, but you won't need a credit card or subscription.

How can I stream live World Cup games without cable?

A few of the major live TV streaming services carry all of the channels you need to watch every game of the World Cup, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

NBC's Telemundo holds the Spanish-language rights to the World Cup. The company is airing all of the World Cup games live in Spanish on its $5-a-month Peacock Premium streaming platform, making it the cheapest way to watch live in the US. Read our Peacock review.

Vidgo's $60 Plus package has Fox and FS1, so you'll be able to watch the World Cup in English. Spanish speakers should look elsewhere, as it lacks Telemundo.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo in some markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV costs $70 per month on its lowest Pro tier, which offers Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. Read our FuboTV review.

Many of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.