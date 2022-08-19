Jurassic World Dominion Will Finally Start Streaming Next Month

Jurassic World Dominion hit theaters (and only theaters) June 10. Since then, it has spent longer in theaters than any other film before streaming put out by its distributor, Universal, since the pandemic began. But Friday, Universal detailed how and when Jurassic World Dominion will become available to stream with a subscription cheaper than the $20 price to buy it online.

Where will Jurassic World Dominion be streaming?

Jurassic World Dominion will stream first on Peacock. Universal Pictures is the movie's distributor, and both Peacock and Universal are owned by the same company, Comcast's NBCUniversal. The company has set up an arrangement for Peacock to be the first place that streams Universal movies.

When is its streaming release date?

Peacock will start streaming Jurassic World Dominion on Sept. 2. The service will be streaming the standard theatrical cut of the movie as well as an extended version with 14 extra minutes and an alternate opening. Peacock's also touting that it'll have behind-the-scenes footage about the making of the film, as well as an original short film called Battle at Big Rock.

What other Jurassic films are streaming there?

One day before Jurassic World Dominion lands on Peacock, the service will also be adding earlier films in the franchise to its library: Jurassic Park, The Lost World, and Jurassic Park 3 will join the catalog Sept. 1.

But Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom aren't available on any regular subscription streaming service at the moment.

Will Jurassic World Dominion be free to stream on Peacock?

No -- like every other new Universal movie that's been released to stream on Peacock, Jurassic World Dominion will be behind the service's paywall.

But some people may qualify for a deal to get over that paywall at no extra cost.

Generally, you'll need one of Peacock's two paid membership levels to watch Jurassic World Dominion, so either a $5-a-month Premium account or a $10-a-month Premium Plus account. The main difference between these two tiers is the cheaper one includes advertising and the pricier one is ad-free. (Peacock has an entirely free tier with ads, too, but it doesn't unlock Jurassic World Dominion nor any of Peacock's other paywalled programming like Yellowstone, Premier League matches, WWE, The Office and other popular stuff.)

However, Peacock has deals available that could reduce -- or even eliminate -- the cost of being a premium member. If you already pay for Comcast, Cox or Spectrum, you may be able to get one of Peacock's premium memberships at no extra cost.