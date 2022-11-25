Philo's Black Friday Deal Drops 80% Off the First Month of Streaming TV

There's a number of great Black Friday deals on streaming services this week, but very few offer live TV with those deals. The folks at Philo have answered the call with an epic starter deal -- pay $5 for the first month of service and see how you like it. There's no year-long contract to sign, and no paying for multiple months up front. You hop over to Philo, drop in the promo code THANKS when you go to sign up, and you're ready to enjoy a full month of all the channels.

The cool thing about Philo is it's already one of the more affordable streaming TV services, which is kind of a big deal in a year where every other service has gotten more expensive. It's got over 60 channels and 60,000 streaming titles you can watch on demand, as well as apps for basically everything so you can watch wherever you are.

Philo's whole jam, as it says right on the front page of the site, is that you can cancel whenever you want. So if you've been itching to see what the streaming TV life is all about, this is the place to start.