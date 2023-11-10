X
Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet: These Kitchen and Home Hacks Will Have You Thriving in November

Just a few of our top tips for prep, cooking, cleaning and Black Friday shopping to put you in the driver's seat on turkey day.

Dining table filled with thanksgiving food

Thanksgiving dinner can be a stressor. 

 Tetra Images/Getty Images

Life comes at you fast -- and Thanksgiving, even faster. The leadup to the big feast (it's on Nov. 23 this year) can pick up a furious pace. If you're hosting, there's no shortage of stuff to do, buy, prepare and plan for. Tackling it piece by piece is wise, and having some efficiency hacks up your sleeve will save you precious time, money, energy and stress.

To help ensure a seamless affair, we've devised a Thanksgiving cheat sheet teeming with our best shopping, planning, prep and cleaning tips. And because it's always advised to put the oxygen mask on yourself first, we've included simple ways to prioritize your general health and wellness during the holidays, and maybe even nab a few killer Black Friday deals while you're at it.

Below you'll find the ultimate Thanksgiving cheat sheet. Think of this as your holiday helper -- and our little secret.

The Best Thanksgiving Meal Delivery for 2023

How to make cooking Thanksgiving dinner stress-free?

Thanksgiving is a meal with a host of dishes that guests come to expect. Cut down on meal prep and legwork with a Thanksgiving meal kit filled with all the ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner. Or save yourself a few trips to the store by buying your turkey and other provisions online.

How to make Thanksgiving dinner more delicious

This next series of tips is full of easy ways to defrost and cook a big bird for Thanksgiving. We've even dropped in some suggestions for those looking to cook something other than turkey this November.

Close-Up Of Shopping Cart In Supermarket

No need to blow your monthly budget on Thanksgiving groceries. 

 Jenwit Ritbundit/EyeEm/Getty Images

I'm hosting Thanksgiving. What are the best ways to clean for guests?

Being a host isn't easy. A ton of work goes into cleaning and prepping for guests. While cleaning your house could take a full day -- or even longer -- we have some trusty tips that can make the cleaning process much more efficient. 

Cleaning tips for the home:

Girl preparing to spring clean kitchen

A ton of work goes into cleaning and prepping for guests. But here's some easy tips to help you. 

 Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Cleaning tips for appliances and kitchenware:

How can I prioritize my health and wellness during Thanksgiving?

Holidays only come around once a year, so it's understandable to want to splurge on all that decadent food and drink. But Thanksgiving can also be an anxiety-inducing time for those on a journey to improve their health and nutrition.

The important thing is that you don't need to deprive or restrict yourself. Instead, you can practice some of these wellness tips to enjoy your Thanksgiving weekend, guilt-free.  

Sportsman running against metal wall

It can be hard to prioritize your health during the holidays, but there's always time to take for you. 

 The Good Brigade/Getty Images

Where can I find early Black Friday deals and holiday gift ideas?

In the fray of prepping for the holiday season, it can be easy to let things slip, but gift-buying is one thing you won't regret planning for ahead of time. Whether you're buying for a parent, sibling, significant other or friend, our CNET experts have a roundup of the best deals and gifts available for Black Friday and beyond. 

To never miss a deal, checkout CNET's complete roundup of early Black Friday deals. And for all the best gift recommendations, explore CNET's ultimate gift guide to start slashing through your list.