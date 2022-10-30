These iOS 16 Features Are Ruining Your iPhone's Battery Life

Does it seem like your iPhone is always dying? You might not need to buy a new one just yet, but it's probably time to make some changes. Maybe you need to charge it differently, with the appropriate cables, or invest in a decent power bank that lets you charge your iPhone from anywhere, without depending on a wall outlet.

You could also turn on Low Power Mode permanently or throw your iPhone into Airplane Mode to help preserve the little battery you have.

However, not all battery-saving tips are obvious, and if you're running iOS 16, there are a few new ways that can help you keep your iPhone's battery alive for longer.

In this story, we'll cover two new features to iOS 16, both of which consume your iPhone's battery in varying degrees, and how you can turn them off to preserve battery life. Here's what you need to know.

And if you want some more battery savings tips and tricks, check out how to stop background apps from refreshing and how to replace your iPhone's battery (cheaper than Apple).

Remove widgets from your lock screen

All the widgets on your lock screen force your apps to automatically run in the background, constantly fetching data to update the information the widgets display, like sport's scores or the weather. And because these apps are constantly running in the background due to your widgets, that means they continuously drain battery.

If you want to help preserve some battery on iOS 16, the best thing to do is simply avoid widgets on your lock screen (and home screen). The easiest way to do this is to switch to another lock screen profile -- press your finger down on your existing lock screen and then swipe around to choose one that doesn't have any widgets.

However, if you want to just remove the widgets from your existing lock screen, press down on your lock screen, hit Customize, choose the Lock Screen option, tap on the widget box and then hit the "—" button on each widget to remove them.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Keep haptic keyboard feedback turned off

Surprisingly, the keyboard on the iPhone has never had the ability to vibrate as you type, an addition that was recently made on iOS 16, known as haptic feedback. Instead of just hearing click-clack sounds, haptic feedback gives each key a vibration, providing a more immersive experience as you type. However, according to Apple, the very same feature may also affect battery life.

According to this Apple support page about the keyboard, haptic feedback "might affect the battery life of your iPhone." No specifics are given as to how much battery life the keyboard feature does drain, but if you want to conserve battery, it's best to keep this feature disabled.

Fortunately, it is not on by default. If you've enabled it in yourself, go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Keyboard Feedback and toggle off Haptic to turn off haptic feedback for your keyboard.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

And although they haven't been released yet, Live Activities and the iCloud Shared Photo Library are two iOS 16 features that may also drain your battery, so look out for an update to this story on how to disable them.