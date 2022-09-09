iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: See What's Changed with Apple's Newest iPhone Line

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus may look very similar to last year's iPhone 13 line, but there are a lot of new changes on the inside. The iPhone 14 line includes new sensors for car crash detection, a photo processing method called Photonic Engine, the removal of the physical SIM card slot for US phones and improvements to both the rear and front-facing cameras.

The most notable swap however are the phone line's sizes: the Mini size is no longer offered with the $799 (£849, AU$1,399) iPhone 14 and instead that phone with a 6.1-inch display arrives alongside a Plus model with a 6.7-inch display starting at $899.

Apple isn't done with the iPhone 13 yet though: the company will continue selling both the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini in its store with a modest price drop. The iPhone 13 line now starts at $599 for the Mini and $699 for the standard iPhone 13.

We've outlined in the chart the features of the iPhone 14 line against the iPhone 13 line, so you can compare the phones directly. The biggest deciding point could be the phone size: If you want a Mini phone then the iPhone 13 Mini is your only option. Similarly if you want a larger phone and don't want to spend over $1,000 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, then the iPhone 14 Plus would be your pick. If deciding between the similarly-sized iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14, you should check if the iPhone 14's new features and improved camera are worth the extra $100 for you.

You can also check out our comparison of the entire iPhone 14 lineup, along with explainers on the iPhone 14 Pro's always on display, its 48-megapixel main camera and the new Dynamic Island feature.

Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 13 Mini vs. iPhone 13

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 Display size, resolution 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels 6.7-inch OLED; 2,778x1,284 pixels 5.4-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels Pixel density 460 ppi 458 ppi 476 ppi 460 ppi Dimensions (inches) 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31 in. 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.31 in. 5.18 x 2.53 x 0.3 in 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 in Dimensions (millimeters) 147 x 72 x 7.8mm 161 x 78 x 7.8mm 132 x 64 x 7.65 mm 147 x 72 x 7.65 mm Weight (ounces, grams) 6.07 oz.; 172g 7.16 oz.; 203g 4.97 oz; 141g 6.14 oz; 174g Mobile software iOS 16 iOS 16 iOS 15 iOS 15 Rear Cameras 12MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide) 12MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Front-facing camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Video capture HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps Processor Apple A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB RAM Undisclosed Undisclosed Undisclosed Undisclosed Expandable storage No No No No Battery Undisclosed; Apple lists 20 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 26 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 17 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 19 hours of video playback Fingerprint sensor No (Face ID) No (Face ID) No (Face ID) No (Face ID) Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Headphone jack No No No No Special features 5G enabled; Car crash detection; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM) 5G enabled; Car crash detection; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM) 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) Price off-contract (USD) $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB) $899 (128GB), $999 (256GB), $1,199 (512GB) $599 (128GB), $699 (256GB), $899 (512GB) $699 (128GB), $799 (256GB), $999 (512GB) Price (GBP) £849 (128GB) £949 (128GB) £649 (128GB), £759 (256GB), £979 (512GB) £749 (128GB), £859 (256GB), £1,079 (512GB) Price (AUD) AU$1,399 (128GB) AU$1,579 (128GB) AU$1,049 (128GB), AU$1,219 (256GB), AU$1,569 (512GB) AU$1,229 (128GB), AU$1,399 (256GB), AU$1,749 (512GB)



