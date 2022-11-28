Looking to Give the Ultimate Gift? Try an OLED TV

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

There are holiday gifts, and then there are holiday gifts. And the LG C2 television is definitely the latter. It's not cheap, but unlike a goofy sweater or another Instant Pot, your recipient is sure to use it every day, and thank you.

Why it's a great gift: As CNET's TV reviewer, I see a lot of nice televisions, and my favorite high-end TV of the year is the LG C2. It comes in plenty of sizes, from 42 inches up to 83 inches. It's sleek-looking and packed with features, especially for gamers. But the best part is the picture quality. Thanks to OLED technology, it makes everything on the huge screen look better. Check out my full review of the LG C2 OLED TV.

What you'll pay: The list price of the LG C2 starts at $1,400 for the 42-inch size, but you can get it for as low as . That price jumps all the way up to $3,997 if you want to splash out for the biggest size, .

