Live: 300+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
This is paid content. It was written and produced in collaboration with the sponsor. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
Culture

Spread Holiday Cheer With the Gift of Wine

A delectable bottle from Treasury Wine Estates is sure to please anyone on your list.

Anna Kate DeBerardino

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

My No. 1 holiday gift to give or receive has always been, and will always be, wine. Why? Because a nice wine can turn a simple meal or quiet evening into an unforgettable experience. 

Why it's a great gift: Choosing high-quality wines for a reasonable price can be tough, especially around the holidays. That's why I always turn to Treasury Wine Estates. Red, white or bubbly -- it's truly got something for everyone. I love the Cabernet Sauvignon by Stags' Leap because it is full, warm, and sips well with red meats and heavier holiday foods. Pair it with a gorgeous Christmas tenderloin or a delicious cheddar cheese and thank me later. 

Since it's one of the largest wine companies in the world, there's a good chance you'll be able to find Treasury Wine at your local wine and spirits shop. You can also search their variety of wines online -- each bottle has a detailed description and recommended pairing to take the guesswork out of holiday meal prep. 

What you'll pay: You can find Treasury Wine Estates wines at a number of different prices. The 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon from Stags' Leap that I recently tried is $79, which is an amazing price for the quality and flavor.

Whether you bring Treasury Wine to share at your next holiday party or sip one solo by a crackling fire, you'll be sure to enjoy this diverse collection of wines. Cheers and happy holidays!

Stags' Leap Winery Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon
$79 at Stags' Leap