Spread Holiday Cheer With the Gift of Wine

My No. 1 holiday gift to give or receive has always been, and will always be, wine. Why? Because a nice wine can turn a simple meal or quiet evening into an unforgettable experience.

Why it's a great gift: Choosing high-quality wines for a reasonable price can be tough, especially around the holidays. That's why I always turn to Treasury Wine Estates. Red, white or bubbly -- it's truly got something for everyone. I love the Cabernet Sauvignon by Stags' Leap because it is full, warm, and sips well with red meats and heavier holiday foods. Pair it with a gorgeous Christmas tenderloin or a delicious cheddar cheese and thank me later.

Since it's one of the largest wine companies in the world, there's a good chance you'll be able to find Treasury Wine at your local wine and spirits shop. You can also search their variety of wines online -- each bottle has a detailed description and recommended pairing to take the guesswork out of holiday meal prep.

What you'll pay: You can find Treasury Wine Estates wines at a number of different prices. The 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon from Stags' Leap that I recently tried is $79, which is an amazing price for the quality and flavor.

Whether you bring Treasury Wine to share at your next holiday party or sip one solo by a crackling fire, you'll be sure to enjoy this diverse collection of wines. Cheers and happy holidays!